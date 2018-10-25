×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Virat Kohli - A modern day ODI Bradman?

Shankar Anand
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
449   //    25 Oct 2018, 13:18 IST

3rd Momentum ODI: South Africa v India

An insatiable hunger to score runs, displaying tremendous consistency, irrespective of the opposition, conditions, targets and having superhuman fitness levels - Welcome to the world of Virat Kohli, the latest entrant into the 10000 runs club.

It was just another day in the office for the King Kohli, who scored his 37th hundred yesterday. His ODI exploits have been nothing short of incredible, especially over the last 3 years. A look at his stats since Jan 2016 and the numbers are mind boggling!.

He averages 92 for the year 2016, scoring close to 739 runs. He has scored 1460 runs at an average of 76 in 2017 and this year 2018 - 1046 at an average of 149.60 and still going strong. The great Don Bradman would have been proud of these numbers.

The numbers are no less remarkable in the previous years either, with the glory run starting in 2011. The blistering knock of 133* against Sri Lanka in Feb 2012, during the CB Series, which enabled India to chase down 320 in 36 overs, seems to have spurred him on to set even bigger benchmarks.

One cannot also forget the quickfire hundred he scored of 52 balls against Australia in Jaipur during October 2013 to enable India to overhaul a mammoth target of 360 easily. He scored more than 1000 runs in each of the subsequent years - 2012, 2013 and 2014.

The only blip seems to have come in 2015, the World Cup year, when he averaged 36. Mind you, he still had a pretty decent World Cup, scoring a hundred against Pakistan.

Captaincy has elevated him to new heights, where he has scored more than 3000 runs(3356 runs to be precise) at an incredible average of 88 and a strike rate of over 100.

The way Virat is progressing- one cannot even comprehend with the number of runs he might end up with in ODI cricket, considering he is only 30 and has another 5 good years at the minimum. Not to forget his exploits in Test Cricket and T20.

The legacy of the Little Master Sachin Tendulkar is truly being carried forward by Virat and we really hope Indian cricket and world cricket goes from strength to strength in the years to come.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Team India Virat Kohli
Shankar Anand
CONTRIBUTOR
Sports Enthusiast
5 Rohit Sharma - Virat Kohli double century partnerships...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli at 10,000 vs Top 5 ODI run-getters of...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli's 24th Test 100 - Statistical Highlights 
RELATED STORY
7 milestones Virat Kohli can accomplish against West Indies
RELATED STORY
3 Milestones that Indian batsmen can achieve in the...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Virat Kohli becomes first captain to score 1000+...
RELATED STORY
Rohit 'Hitman' Sharma's unnoticed records in first ODI
RELATED STORY
4 milestones Indians can reach in the 2nd ODI against...
RELATED STORY
Is Virat Kohli greater than Sir Don Bradman?
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Yesterday
IND 321/6 (50.0 ov)
WIN 321/7 (50.0 ov)
Match Tied
IND VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
United Arab Emirates v Australia Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us