Virat Kohli - A modern day ODI Bradman?

Shankar Anand 25 Oct 2018, 13:18 IST

An insatiable hunger to score runs, displaying tremendous consistency, irrespective of the opposition, conditions, targets and having superhuman fitness levels - Welcome to the world of Virat Kohli, the latest entrant into the 10000 runs club.

It was just another day in the office for the King Kohli, who scored his 37th hundred yesterday. His ODI exploits have been nothing short of incredible, especially over the last 3 years. A look at his stats since Jan 2016 and the numbers are mind boggling!.

He averages 92 for the year 2016, scoring close to 739 runs. He has scored 1460 runs at an average of 76 in 2017 and this year 2018 - 1046 at an average of 149.60 and still going strong. The great Don Bradman would have been proud of these numbers.

The numbers are no less remarkable in the previous years either, with the glory run starting in 2011. The blistering knock of 133* against Sri Lanka in Feb 2012, during the CB Series, which enabled India to chase down 320 in 36 overs, seems to have spurred him on to set even bigger benchmarks.

One cannot also forget the quickfire hundred he scored of 52 balls against Australia in Jaipur during October 2013 to enable India to overhaul a mammoth target of 360 easily. He scored more than 1000 runs in each of the subsequent years - 2012, 2013 and 2014.

The only blip seems to have come in 2015, the World Cup year, when he averaged 36. Mind you, he still had a pretty decent World Cup, scoring a hundred against Pakistan.

Captaincy has elevated him to new heights, where he has scored more than 3000 runs(3356 runs to be precise) at an incredible average of 88 and a strike rate of over 100.

The way Virat is progressing- one cannot even comprehend with the number of runs he might end up with in ODI cricket, considering he is only 30 and has another 5 good years at the minimum. Not to forget his exploits in Test Cricket and T20.

The legacy of the Little Master Sachin Tendulkar is truly being carried forward by Virat and we really hope Indian cricket and world cricket goes from strength to strength in the years to come.