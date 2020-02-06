Virat Kohli named as India’s most valuable celebrity icon for third year in a row

For the third consecutive year, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli’s name is at the top of the list of the most valuable celebrity, according to the celebrity brand valuation report. With a 39% jump, Kohli’s brand value has gone up to $237.5 million in 2019. Kohli’s value is more than twice the second-placed Akshay Kumar, whose brand value is $104.5 million.

Apart from Kohli, the other cricketers in the Top 20 include Sachin Tendulkar at 15th spot with a valuation of $25.1 million, and MS Dhoni in the ninth spot at $41.2 million. Vice-captain, Rohit Sharma, is placed at the 20th spot with an overall brand value of $23 million.

Jaagriti Seth, Director, Meltwater India, as per Economic Times said:

“Cricket and Bollywood are national passions for India. The volume of conversations on these topics run in millions daily, ranging from press coverage to fan accounts and from serious discussion forums to meme pages."

Duff & Phelps, which prepares the report annually, partnered with Meltwater for the study this time around.

The Top 20 features only cricketers and Bollywood stars, and nobody outside those two industries. After the second-ranked Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone finds herself in the third spot, followed by her husband, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan respectively.