How Indian cricketers celebrated their Diwali

Ram Kumar
Feature
210   //    07 Nov 2018, 20:17 IST

Virat Kohli celebrated Diwali by launching a new personal App
Virat Kohli celebrated Diwali by launching a new personal App

The festive occasion of Diwali is currently gripping people all across India and beyond. The Festival of Lights is being celebrated with joy and fervour by people from all walks of life. During such a jubilant atmosphere, can the cricketers be left behind in their revelry? After all, they are often perceived as the lifeline of the nation.

Over the years during Diwali week, the Indian team has given plenty of memorable moments on the field to their ardent supporters in the country. Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, they celebrated Diwali eve by registering a clinical victory against West Indies in the second T20I at the Ekanta Stadium in Lucknow. The stand-in skipper led from the front with an exhilarating century.

With a gap of five days before the third T20I at Chennai, the Indian players have earned some well deserved rest and can celebrate Diwali along with their respective families. Let us take a look at how some of the prominent Indian cricketers celebrated the festival.

Skipper Virat Kohli, who turned 30 on Monday, launched the Virat Kohli Official App and gave an early Diwali gift to his fans.

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar celebrated Diwali alongside Australian pacer Brett Lee and South African icon Jonty Rhodes. The former stalwarts tasted and exchanged sweets to mark the festival of unity.

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin received a special gift from his namesake author Ashwin Sanghi on the occasion of Diwali. The gift was a signed collection of five books termed 'Bharat Series'.

The inimitable Yuvraj Singh chose the festive occasion of Diwali to spread an important message to the people across the country. He urged his fellow countrymen to use the joyous season to light up lives of those in need.

Star opener Rohit Sharma urged everyone to keep our animals and our environment in mind while bursting crackers.

Rising all-rounder Hardik Pandya celebrated Diwali by getting himself a quirky haircut.

Sachin Tendulkar managed to light up a special person's day with his mere presence.

India vs West Indies 2018 Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli
Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Someone who views sport as a metaphor for life.
