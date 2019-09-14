Virat Kohli opens up on MS Dhoni tweet, opportunities to youngsters and 2020 T20 World Cup

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 65 // 14 Sep 2019, 16:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What's the story?

In the pre-series press conference of the India vs South Africa T20I series, Indian skipper Virat Kohli opened up on his tweet related to MS Dhoni, the inclusion of new players in the team and also, the team's roadmap for the 2020 T20 World Cup.

The background

South Africa's tour of India will commence from tomorrow when the two teams lock horns in the first T20I at Dharamshala. The Proteas are scheduled to play two more T20Is and a 3-match Test series in this long tour.

The heart of the matter

Virat Kohli's throwback memory with MS Dhoni on Twitter had sparked the rumours that the veteran wicket-keeper of India will announce his retirement from international cricket. However, the rumours proved to be false and the Indian skipper stated: [H/T Hindustan Times]

“Experience is always going to matter whether you like it or not. Many players have proven in the past that age is just a number and even Dhoni has done that a lot in his career. One thing great about him is that he thinks for Indian cricket. When to stop playing cricket, is completely an individual decision. No one should give opinions regarding the matter.”

Talking about the young players that have joined the team for the T20I series, Kohli revealed:

“We wanted to give opportunities to players who have done well for the past two years in the domestic circuit and T20 cricket in the IPL. It is about finding the best possible balance we can for the side and not necessarily stick to one particular type of balance. If other teams can bat till number nine, so why cannot we? Whatever decisions are made, they are made looking at the future.”

He added that the team management has the roadmap for the 2020 T20 World Cup in their minds and they are excited to work with the new bunch of players.

Also Read - India vs South Africa 2019, 1st T20I: India's Predicted Playing 11 and Key Players

What's next?

India will play the first T20I against South Africa tomorrow at 7:00 PM IST. The 2020 T20 World Cup will commence from 18th October next year with Australia being the hosts of the tournament.