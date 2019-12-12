×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Virat Kohli proves that he is the king..again!

Jithin Varghese
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
12 Dec 2019, 11:53 IST

West Indies beware, he can wreck you in the ODI series.
West Indies beware, he can wreck you in the ODI series.

What is happiness? For some, it is money, while, for others, it can be career growth, the answer will keep on changing. The definition of happiness is not the same for everyone, but ask this question to any true Indian cricket fan, and his reply will be simple: It's watching Virat Kohli on full flow.

Yet again, King Kohli was at his best at the Wankhade stadium. A day in which the openers were in full flow and Kohli was on fire, it as a cricket carnival and the fans who paid money to watch the game went home ecstatic and happy: It was worth every penny.

The stage was all set for Kohli; Rohit and Rahul rattled the bowling attack with some serious hitting as both players maintained a strike rate over 200 over the course of the powerplay. When Rohit left the crease after his well-played 71, and Rishabh Pant underperformed yet again, it was Kohli who came out at number four to give support to the free-flowing Rahul. The scenario was different from that point as it was Kohli who drove the innings forward instead of the free-flowing Rahul (Not taking away the fact that he was brilliant with his 91).

Kohli unleashed himself in the last ball of the 14th over as he hit his first six. Jason Holder's over followed, and Holder felt the wrath of Virat Kohli as he hit four fours and one six, bagging 22 runs in the 15th over. It was as if Kohli shifted his game to another level as he scored his fastest T20 fifty and Wankhade recorded its highest T20 total.

Kohli ended the match with 70 runs from 29 balls with a striker rate of 241.37, hitting four fours and seven sixes in the process. India won the game, won the series 2-1 and Kohli was rightfully given the man-of-the-series award.

The conclusion is something you have been hearing for a long time now. Be it a Test match, a T20 or an ODI, Kohli is the best in the business. The West Indies series was a complete package: it had hard-hitting, drama-packed and full of rivalries and twists (India thought they could win the series in the second T20). It was also another glorious example of why Virat Kohli is the King of big games.



Tags:
India vs West Indies 2019 Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
West Indies in India 2019
1st T20I | Fri, 06 Dec
WI 207/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 209/4 (18.4 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
WI VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 08 Dec
IND 170/7 (20.0 ov)
WI 173/2 (18.3 ov)
West Indies won by 8 wickets
IND VS WI live score
3rd T20I | Yesterday
IND 240/3 (20.0 ov)
WI 173/8 (20.0 ov)
India won by 67 runs
IND VS WI live score
1st ODI | Sun, 15 Dec, 01:30 PM
India
West Indies
IND VS WI preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 18 Dec, 01:30 PM
India
West Indies
IND VS WI preview
3rd ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 01:30 PM
India
West Indies
IND VS WI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
West Indies in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in South Africa 2019/20
Ireland in West Indies 2020
Pakistan Women v England Women in Malaysia 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Mzansi Super League
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in West Indies
India A Women in Australia 2019
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Big Bash League
Under 19s Quad Series in South Africa 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us