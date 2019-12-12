Virat Kohli proves that he is the king..again!

Jithin Varghese FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 12 Dec 2019, 11:53 IST SHARE

West Indies beware, he can wreck you in the ODI series.

What is happiness? For some, it is money, while, for others, it can be career growth, the answer will keep on changing. The definition of happiness is not the same for everyone, but ask this question to any true Indian cricket fan, and his reply will be simple: It's watching Virat Kohli on full flow.

Yet again, King Kohli was at his best at the Wankhade stadium. A day in which the openers were in full flow and Kohli was on fire, it as a cricket carnival and the fans who paid money to watch the game went home ecstatic and happy: It was worth every penny.

The stage was all set for Kohli; Rohit and Rahul rattled the bowling attack with some serious hitting as both players maintained a strike rate over 200 over the course of the powerplay. When Rohit left the crease after his well-played 71, and Rishabh Pant underperformed yet again, it was Kohli who came out at number four to give support to the free-flowing Rahul. The scenario was different from that point as it was Kohli who drove the innings forward instead of the free-flowing Rahul (Not taking away the fact that he was brilliant with his 91).

Kohli unleashed himself in the last ball of the 14th over as he hit his first six. Jason Holder's over followed, and Holder felt the wrath of Virat Kohli as he hit four fours and one six, bagging 22 runs in the 15th over. It was as if Kohli shifted his game to another level as he scored his fastest T20 fifty and Wankhade recorded its highest T20 total.

Kohli ended the match with 70 runs from 29 balls with a striker rate of 241.37, hitting four fours and seven sixes in the process. India won the game, won the series 2-1 and Kohli was rightfully given the man-of-the-series award.

The conclusion is something you have been hearing for a long time now. Be it a Test match, a T20 or an ODI, Kohli is the best in the business. The West Indies series was a complete package: it had hard-hitting, drama-packed and full of rivalries and twists (India thought they could win the series in the second T20). It was also another glorious example of why Virat Kohli is the King of big games.