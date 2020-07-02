×
Virat Kohli is a role model to me, says Sanju Samson 

  • Sanju Samson revealed how Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri always maintained a positive atmosphere in the dressing room.
  • Sanju Samson believes Virat Kohli is a role model for all the youngsters.
Modified 02 Jul 2020, 15:34 IST
Sanju Samson and Virat Kohli
The Indian cricket team's up-and-coming wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson heaped praise on skipper Virat Kohli, saying that he was a role model to him and every youngster in the country. Samson said that many young players could learn a lot from the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain.

Talking to The Times of India on Thursday (2nd July), Sanju Samson discussed his recent stint in the Indian cricket team's dressing room. He lauded Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri for not putting the youngsters in the team under pressure. 

Virat Kohli is one of the best players in the world: Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson celebrating with Virat Kohli
After impressing in the domestic circuit and playing well in the IPL, Sanju Samson earned a place in the Indian team. He is one of the leading candidates to take over the wicket-keeper's position from MS Dhoni. Samson revealed that Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri ensured that the dressing room's energy level was always high.

"It was the first time I was spending time with Virat Bhai in the dressing room. He may be very serious when it comes to work otherwise, but he's very chill, and he is a very happy person to be around. The Indian dressing room is so positive and full of energy under Virat bhai and Ravi sir," the Rajasthan Royals star stated.

The Kerala-based batsman said that he had learned a lot from Virat Kohli during the last few months. He later discussed the routine that the Indian skipper followed and his commitment to the schedule.

"He is one of the best players in the world. The way he takes care of himself, the way he takes his nutrition, the way he trains, the way he takes recovery, he is a role model to me and to everyone," the 25-year-old continued.

Lastly, he thanked the trio of Kohli, Shastri, and vice-captain Rohit Sharma for making the juniors' lives easy and sharing valuable tips.

Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Sanju Samson
