Virat Kohli's 14 years of international cricket: Reliving his maiden ODI century

Virat Kohli might not be in the greatest of form right now, but the modern-day legend made sure he dominated the run charts across formats consistently for a decade. August 18 marks a major milestone in his playing career as he completes 14 years in international cricket.

With the veteran batter gearing up for a crammed calendar that starts off with the Asia Cup 2022 later this month in the UAE, all eyes will be on Kohli if he can strike back form, and score that elusive 71st century.

Speaking of centuries, the former Indian skipper has 43 ODI hundreds and 27 of them in Tests. Kohli also held the record for most centuries (4) in a single IPL season, which was later tied by Jos Buttler in IPL 2022.

On that note, let's take a look at how Virat Kohli's maiden century in ODI cricket came about.

Virat Kohli's first century came against Sri Lanka

Kohli's maiden century came against the same team he scored his first half-century against. Sri Lanka toured India in 2009 and the fourth ODI not only saw Kohli's first ton but also helped India seal the five-match ODI series 3-1.

Batting first, Sri Lanka rode on a masterful hundred by Upul Tharanga. The opener smashed a 128-ball-118 and was ably assisted by Kumar Sangakkara (60). Mahela Jayawardene and Thisara Perera chipped in with 33 and 31 each to help the visitors finish with a formidable 315/6 in their 50 overs.

In reply, India lost openers Virender Sehwag (10) and Sachin Tendulkar (8), but it was Gautam Gambhir and Kohli who orchestrated what was one of the greatest run-chases of the decade.

While Gambhir held the fort and compiled a brisk 137-ball-150, studded with 14 fours, Kohli was happy to play second fiddle. His approach was more counter-attacking as he punched and drove his way to a scintillating 114-ball-107 comprising of 11 fours and a six.

The enterprising knock came to an end when he holed out to substitute fielder M Pushpakara off Suraj Randiv's ball, but the damage was done. Gambhir and Dinesh Karthik (19*) saw India home with 11 balls to spare.

Virat Kohli's 107 was the start of many to come over the years, but not before he was in and out of the side. His consistent run started off in 2010 as India fine-tuned their preparations for the 2011 Cricket World Cup at home, where he propped up a century against Bangladesh in the opener.

Now, the wait for another vintage Virat Kohli ton continues.

LIVE POLL Q. Can Virat Kohli score his 71st international century in Asia Cup 2022? Yes No 6 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das