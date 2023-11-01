Virat Kohli's 3 best ODI knocks at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

Virat Kohli will return to the Wankhede Stadium tomorrow (November 2) for India's 2023 World Cup match against Sri Lanka. The star Indian batter has been in fantastic touch in this year's mega event so far, having aggregated 354 runs in six matches, with his highest score being 103*.

Kohli scored a ton at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune during the 2023 World Cup match against Bangladesh. He will play another match in the same state tomorrow, and fans will expect him to touch the triple figures again.

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium is brilliant for batting, and Virat Kohli has played some magnificent ODI innings at this venue. Before the star Indian batter comes out to play against Sri Lanka in Mumbai, here's a look at his three best ODI performances at the Wankhede Stadium.

#3 Virat Kohli's first ODI knock at Wankhede Stadium - 35 (49) vs. Sri Lanka, 2011 World Cup final

Kohli's first innings at this iconic venue came in the 2011 World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka. He was a youngster in the team back then, and he came out to bat in a pressure situation after openers Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar lost their wickets cheaply in a run-chase of 275.

The right-handed batter rebuilt the innings with senior player Gautam Gambhir, adding 83 runs for the third wicket. Kohli aggregated 35 runs off 49 balls in that partnership, hitting four fours. He rotated the strike well and ensured that the required run rate did not increase too much.

Kohli's innings came to an end when TM Dilshan took an incredible catch off his own bowling. The youngster was disappointed after his dismissal, but he played his role decently.

#2 Virat Kohli's 1st ODI fifty at Wankhede Stadium - 86*(99) vs. England, 2011

A few months after the 2011 World Cup final, the Wankhede Stadium played host to a bilateral ODI match between India and England. The visitors were bundled out for 220 runs in the first innings.

Chasing 221 for a win, India lost three wickets before touching the 50-run mark. Virat Kohli then rebuilt the innings with Suresh Raina by stitching up a match-winning 131-run fourth-wicket stand. Raina scored 80 off 62, while Kohli remained unbeaten on 86 runs off 99 balls.

Kohli smacked 11 fours in his innings to help India record a six-wicket win at the Wankhede Stadium.

#1 Virat Kohli's best ODI knock at Wankhede Stadium - 121 (125) vs. New Zealand, 2017

Kohli has played six ODI innings in Mumbai and lost his wicket in single digits thrice. He has scored one half-century and one century. The hundred came against New Zealand on October 22, 2017.

Batting at number three, captain Kohli aggregated 121 runs off 125 balls, helping India post 280/8 on the board. He hit nine fours and two sixes in his knock.

None of the other Indian batters could touch the 40-run mark. New Zealand chased down the 281-run target, riding on Tom Latham's ton and won by six wickets.