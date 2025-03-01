Virat Kohli's 300th ODI: 4 records held by Team India star in ICC events in the format

Virat Kohli etched his name in record books once again with his scintillating unbeaten hundred against Pakistan in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy. He became only the third batter to cross 14,000 ODI runs and the fastest to do so.

Ad

It was his 51st ODI hundred and 82nd century overall. When it comes to ICC events, Kohli has always been a solid performer for India. He played vital roles in India's victories in 2011 (ODI World Cup), 2013 (Champions Trophy), 2024 (T20 World Cup) and even in their run to semifinal in the 2019 World Cup and final in the 2023 World Cup.

Kohli is also among the top batters when it comes to most runs scored in ICC ODI World Cups and Champions Trophy. He is the second highest run-getter in ODI World Cups and seventh in the Champions Trophy (after Pakistan match).

Ad

Trending

On that note, here are four records held by Virat Kohli in ICC ODI events ahead of his 300th ODI match.

4 records held by Virat Kohli in ICC ODI events

#4 Joint-most 50+ scores in Champions Trophy

Virat Kohli, with his unbeaten ton against Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy, now has six 50+ scores in the history of the competition. He has five half-centuries and one hundred.

Ad

Kohli, thus, became the batter with joint-most fifty plus scores in the Champions Trophy. He is now on par with former cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Sourav Ganguly, and Rahul Dravid, who also have six 50+ scores in the tournament.

#3 Joint-most 50+ scores in ICC ODI events

The star Indian batter also has the joint-most fifty plus scores in ICC ODI events (World Cup and Champions Trophy combined). Virat Kohli has 23 50+ scores, including six hundreds and 17 half-centuries in 51 innings.

Ad

Kohli is on par with former Indian batter and great Sachin Tendulkar, who also scored 23 fifty plus scores in 58 innings. Rohit Sharma (18), Kumar Sangakkara (17), and Ricky Ponting (16) are the other players on the list.

#2 Most runs against Pakistan In ICC ODI Events

With his unbeaten hundred against Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy, Virat Kohli now holds the record for most runs against Pakistan in ICC ODI events. The star batter now has 433 runs from nine matches against Pakistan (World Cup plus Champions Trophy) at an average of 72.16.

Ad

He surpassed Rohit Sharma, who previously held this record with 370 runs from seven matches at an average of 52.85. No other batter other than Kohli has scored over 400 runs against Pakistan in ICC ODI events.

#1 Most runs in a single edition of the World Cup

Kohli won the 'Player of the Tournament' at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 - Source: Getty

Virat Kohli also broke Sachin Tendulkar's record for scoring the most runs in a single edition of the ODI World Cup. In the 2023 edition, Kohli smashed 765 runs from 11 matches at an average of 95.62 with three hundreds and six fifties.

Sachin previously held the record when he had scored 673 runs from 11 matches at an average of 61.18 with one century and six fifties during the 2003 ODI World Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news