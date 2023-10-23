Virat Kohli's 5 best 90s in ODIs

'Some 90s are better than hundreds' is a clichè that seemed true when Virat Kohli departed dejected for 95 against New Zealand in India's 2023 World Cup clash in Dharamshala. He missed out on equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record for most ODI hundreds.

However, the bigger picture was that it was Kohli's innings that helped the Men in Blue beat the Kiwis for the first time in 20 years in an ICC event. In the context of how significant the knock was, Kohli would surely value it a lot more than his hundreds as it was another masterclass in a chase.

On that note, let's take a look at five instances where Kohli played really well but just missed on a well-deserved ODI hundred:

#5 91 vs Australia, Perth, 2016

The match is remembered for a sensational 171* from Rohit Sharma, but even Virat Kohli had a role to play in getting India to a good score. The Men in Blue lost Shikhar Dhawan early, but then it was the Rohit and Kohli show.

The duo added a staggering 207 runs for the second wicket and picked the bones out of Australia's bowling attack. Kohli ended up scoring 91 before getting dismissed off James Faulkner's bowling. It helped the Men in Blue post a mammoth 309/3 in their 50 overs, which was eventually chased down by the Aussies with four balls to spare.

#4 92 vs Australia, Eden Gardens, 2017

Another score in the nineties from Virat Kohli against Australia came a year later at the Eden Gardens in a low-scoring encounter. It was a tricky pitch to bat on, which made Kohli's innings even more special.

The then-Indian captain tried to dab a delivery from Nathan Coulter-Nile to third man, but could only chop it onto his stumps and had to depart for 92. The Men in Blue got bowled out for 252, but a fantastic hat-trick from Kuldeep Yadav helped them bundle out the visitors for just 202 in reply.

#3 91 vs Bangladesh, 2010

A young Virat Kohli had begun scoring runs in a prolific manner and he showed a glimpse of what he was capable of in a chase against Bangladesh in Mirpur back in 2010. Chasing a target of 297, India were in a pretty tricky situation at 51/3.

But Kohli then got together with then-captain MS Dhoni and strung a solid partnership of 152 runs to get them out of trouble. While Virat Kohli couldn't get to his hundred, he ensured that his stand with Dhoni helped India comfortably cruise to the target in the end.

#2 96* vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy 2017 semifinal

India's vintage top three of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and Virat Kohli in their prime used to score runs almost for fun and one such game was during the 2017 Champions Trophy semifinal against Bangladesh.

Chasing just 247 to win, Rohit and Dhawan added 87 runs for the first wicket and then Kohli joined the party, absolutely dismantling Bangladesh's bowling attack. Rohit scored a fine hundred, while Kohli remained unbeaten on 96* as India coasted to the target with nine wickets in hand.

#1 95 vs New Zealand, 2023 World Cup

One could argue that the knock against New Zealand in Dharamshala was arguably Virat Kohli's best in ODI World Cups. Fresh off a hundred against Bangladesh, Kohli seemed to begin where he left off as he built his innings in his own classic template.

Although wickets kept on tumbling from the other end at regular intervals, there was a sense of assurance that India would cross the line until Kohli was unbeaten. Ravindra Jadeja joined Kohli and added a crucial 78 runs for the sixth wicket and that pretty much settled the game in India's favour.

Although Kohli couldn't get to a hundred, his knock was absolutely vital in ensuring India remain unbeaten in the 2023 World Cup so far.