Virat Kohli's emotional message to fans

Virat Kohli, who is struggling hard after losing two Tests in England, appealed to fans to support the team, saying that he is hopeful that they will not leave the side of the team.

In a message posted on Kohli's official Facebook page, "Many times we win and many times we learn. You do not leave us hope and we promise you will not disappoint. '

A photograph has also been posted along with this post, in which the players stand on each other's shoulders in the ground. India lost the first Test by 31 runs and lost by an innings and 159 runs in the second Test. The third test will begin on Saturday in Nottingham.

After Team India's defeat in the Lord's Test against England, former Cricketers are tensed on the Virat Brigade.

In a Interview to Sky Sports Nasser Hussain said , "England is the best team in the world, but eyes will be on India. His car is completely out of track". He said, "India is the number one team in the world and this series should have been exciting. At this time it has become a fight for men and children.India's graph is going in the wrong direction".

Former opener Virender Sehwag tweeted, "India's poor performance. We all want to stand with our team at that time and want to support him when he is not doing well but it is disappointing to lose without competition. I hope that there is confidence and mental strength to return after this. "

Former Indian batsman Mohammad Kaif said, "In the two innings, the Indian team could only play 82 overs. It is frustrating to see that they are not learning from mistakes. In this match all the departments were badly missed. The most disappointing challenge is not being able to present. There was no confidence in a batsman".

Former Indian spinner Bedi, while criticizing the team, wrote, "Very poor performance at Lord's. Anyone connected with Indian cricket knows the root cause of the problem.