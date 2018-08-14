Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Virat Kohli's emotional message to fans

Sportsvilla
CONTRIBUTOR
News
172   //    14 Aug 2018, 17:47 IST

Virat Kohli, who is struggling hard after losing two Tests in England, appealed to fans to support the team, saying that he is hopeful that they will not leave the side of the team.

In a message posted on Kohli's official Facebook page, "Many times we win and many times we learn. You do not leave us hope and we promise you will not disappoint. '

<p>

A photograph has also been posted along with this post, in which the players stand on each other's shoulders in the ground. India lost the first Test by 31 runs and lost by an innings and 159 runs in the second Test. The third test will begin on Saturday in Nottingham.

After Team India's defeat in the Lord's Test against England, former Cricketers are tensed on the Virat Brigade.

In a Interview to Sky Sports Nasser Hussain said , "England is the best team in the world, but eyes will be on India. His car is completely out of track". He said, "India is the number one team in the world and this series should have been exciting. At this time it has become a fight for men and children.India's graph is going in the wrong direction".

Former opener Virender Sehwag tweeted, "India's poor performance. We all want to stand with our team at that time and want to support him when he is not doing well but it is disappointing to lose without competition. I hope that there is confidence and mental strength to return after this. "

Former Indian batsman Mohammad Kaif said, "In the two innings, the Indian team could only play 82 overs. It is frustrating to see that they are not learning from mistakes. In this match all the departments were badly missed. The most disappointing challenge is not being able to present. There was no confidence in a batsman".

Former Indian spinner Bedi, while criticizing the team, wrote, "Very poor performance at Lord's. Anyone connected with Indian cricket knows the root cause of the problem.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Leisure Reading
Sportsvilla
CONTRIBUTOR
we provide you true story of sports
Virat Kohli posts emotional message after Lord's disaster
RELATED STORY
Watch: England fans mock Virat Kohli and team after...
RELATED STORY
5 mantras for Virat Kohli's success in England
RELATED STORY
India's previous 5 Test encounters at Lord's vs England
RELATED STORY
How Virat Kohli conquered his English demons 
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli losing no.1 rank, update on Kohli's injury...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli - When the going gets tough, the tough gets...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli's net-worth revealed, Sohail Tanvir's...
RELATED STORY
4 changes India should make for the third Test 
RELATED STORY
England vs Virat Kohli - The issue in hand
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us