Virat Kohli's evolution as a captain and a leader

Ritik Goel
ANALYST
Feature
194   //    18 Jun 2019, 13:21 IST

Virat Kohli has been a great leader in ODI cricket
Virat Kohli has been a great leader in ODI cricket

In the list of the greatest ever ODI batsmen in the cricket's history, Virat Kohli's presence is unquestionable. One of the best batsmen in the modern era, Kohli already has a plethora of records under this name and most recently became the quickest batsman to 11000 ODI runs.

In terms of captaincy, the numbers tell us a different story. His win percentage as a captain in ODI cricket is well over 70% which is at par with the records of great captains of the past.

Yet, It will not be wrong to say that he has been made to look better by his teammates. A captain is as good as a team and when a team has match-winners like Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni and Jasprit Bumrah, any captain would feel blessed.

Moreover, Kohli has the luxury of banking on MS Dhoni's understanding of the game to help him take decisions on the field while Rohit Sharma's stunning success from the IPL has also gone a long way in helping Kohli out on the field.

The understanding and trust between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli has undoubtedly been the key to success in India's recent past in ODIs and while Dhoni has been a great help from behind the sticks, Kohli's tactics have worked extremely well but they have had their faults as well.

Dropping Ajinkya Rahane in the first two tests in South Africa, dropping Pujara in the first test match in England, picking two spinners on a green top at Lord’s are some of the few poor captaincy choices made by Kohli.

Kohli has been leading the Indian test side for over four years and the ODI side for over two years but for some reason, has been under the pump for a couple of his decisions and with Dhoni behind the stumps in ODI cricket, Kohli oftens turns to the veteran for some calls.

However, in the ongoing World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli's decisions, in particular team formation has been spot on. He picked Bhuvaneshwar Kumar ahead of an in-form Mohammad Shami, backing Kumar despite the indifferent form that he displayed during the IPL.

He went ahead with the duo of Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah that played a key role in taking up the rankings in ODI cricket. Kumar certainly did not let him down as he picked up two wickets against South Africa and improved his performance to snare three scalps against Australia.

Against Australia, he decided to bat first at the Oval which offered them a used pitch. He read the conditions brilliantly as he expected the pitch to become slow in the second innings. So, India took a decision which was different from their strength, that is chasing. It shows Kohli’s flexibility as a skipper.

The game against Pakistan was yet another picture-perfect encounter for team India. Despite overcast conditions and some rain around, Kohli did not pick a third pacer over Kuldeep Yadav though Kuldeep had not looked threatening until that game. He read the pitch perfectly as the spinners got a lot of help from the pitch and Kohli’s backing of Kuldeep worked wonders for him.

Kohli’s emergence as a leader has been quite fascinating too. He knows the value of his players and stands up for them, enjoying all of their success on and off the field as well. Against Pakistan, when Kumar pulled his hamstring, he threw the ball to Vijay Shankar and celebrated the immediate fall of the wicket.

In fact, he has matured a great deal as a leader and has evolved into a top captain with experience. He looks a lot relaxed and calmer on the field than he was in the past. The way he has started to speak in post-match presentations and press conferences is as beautiful as his strokeplay.

He was hardly bothered by the fact that Rabada called him immature. One can say that he has left his ego behind him. He merely focuses on what his team needs. In past, Kohli was all about throwing his cap around and bringing out his frustration. Now, it seems like he understands situations and sports a smile even in tough situations.

Virat Kohli has come a long way as a captain and a leader. His intensity and passion on the fields rubs on his players as well. He has created a brilliant fitness culture in the team and it is evident from the growth of India’s fielding standards.

What is special about him is that he leads from the front, both with the bat and on the field. He sets an example for others to follow. India will be hoping that he continues his good work throughout the World Cup to give bring home the trophy.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli BCCI Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
