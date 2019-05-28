×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Virat Kohli says he would have loved to have Shane Warne in his team

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
81   //    28 May 2019, 17:06 IST

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

What’s the story?

Virat Kohli has said that if he had the opportunity to pick one player from the past generation to have in his team and rub shoulders with, he would pick the former Australian leg spinner Shane Warne.

In case you didn’t know...

Warne holds second place in the list of the highest Test wicket-takers, behind Muttiah Muralitharan. But it’s not just in Test cricket that the Australian excelled; he boasts of an outstanding ODI record as well.

Warne scalped 293 wickets in 194 games at an average of just over 25. He was a part of the World Cup winning team of Australia in 1999.

The heart of the matter

Warne, who bid adieu to the game in 2007, was known as a very intelligent bowler. Although he had a wide array of skills which included the googly, the top spinner and the flipper, he also had a thinking head on his shoulders. That quality is what Kohli seems fascinated with.

“One guy that I would love to have from the past would be Shane Warne. I would have loved to watch him bowl if I was in the same team being on the field, just watching him bowl and what he did to the batsmen would have been amazing,” the Indian captain was quoted as saying.

Kohli's fondness for wrist spinners is no secret. After becoming the full time captain of the Indian ODI side, he made the big decision of forging India’s spin attack around two wrist spinners, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

That decision has helped India win many games overseas in South Africa, Australia and New Zealand over the last year and a half. So it’s not a surprise that the presence of the legendary Warne in his team appeals to him.

What’s next?

India’s two wrist spinners Chahal and Kuldeep are likely to play a key role for the men in blue in the upcoming World Cup 2019. If they can achieve half as much success as Warne did in the 1999 edition of the tournament, Kohli would be a very happy man.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Shane Warne
Advertisement
'I am huge fan of Virat Kohli,' says Shane Warne
RELATED STORY
ICC 2019 World Cup: Shane Warne predicts Player of the Tournament 
RELATED STORY
World Cup History: 3 players who have won the man of the match awards in both semi-final and final of a world cup
RELATED STORY
All Time Cricket World Cup XI: Who made it to the team ?
RELATED STORY
Who is the king of ODI cricket: Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli?
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 4 batsmen to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Should Virat Kohli play at #4 in the 2019 World Cup?
RELATED STORY
9 Times the middle-order won the World Cup semi-finals and finals
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Best XI featuring one player from each World Cup winning team
RELATED STORY
Glenn McGrath, the top wicket-taker in World Cups
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us