Virat Kohli shares a cute picture of him with a dog on social media

Team India star Virat Kohli has been a dog lover and used to upload quite a few moments of himself with his pet on social media. Kohli's love for dogs is not limited to any particular breed and that's proved by the latest photo that he uploaded on his Instagram and Twitter handles.

The former Indian captain seemed to have come across a really cute dog on the streets during his time away with family. He took the dog on his lap and that made a very cute candid photo of Kohli laughing. Here's what he uploaded:

Virat Kohli is due a big knock in Ahmedabad

After India's loss in the third Test, Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma were seen paying a visit to the iconic Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Kohli will be hoping that this calming and sacred experience helps him get back to his best in the final Test in Ahmedabad.

On a couple of occasions, Kohli has seemed set to score big in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, some questionable shot selection coupled with poor luck meant that Kohli is yet to end his century drought in Tests, which has been going on for more than three years.

India's batting faltered in almost every Test in the series and while the lower-order rescued them in the first two games, there was no such rescue act in Indore. The onus is now on specialist batters like Kohli to take the initiative and ensure that they score big in the final Test.

India’s Test squad for third and fourth Test against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), K L Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

