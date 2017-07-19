Virat Kohli should not have been part of the coach selection process, says former national selector

An exclusive interview with former national selector Raja Venkat.

by Arkodeepto Mukherjee Interview 19 Jul 2017, 16:26 IST

Is Indian Cricket on the right path?

Ravi Shastri is all set to take charge of the Indian cricket team after all the drama and dilemma. The entire saga raised many eyebrows since the question of transparency came to fore time and again.

Former cricketer and national selector of India from 2008 to 2012, Raja Venkat, in an interview with Sportskeeda, came hard on BCCI and Indian Captain Virat Kohli.

During his tenure as a selector a well, he raised his voice against how then BCCI President N. Srinivasan saved MS Dhoni’s captaincy when selectors had decided to remove him from ODI duties.

That led BCCI to take actions against him. Raja Venkat became national selector from East Zone then but was still vocal against Dhoni, who hails from the eastern part of India. He also played first class cricket for Bengal and was a part of the Bengal team that won the 1989-90 Ranji Trophy.

Here are excerpts from the interview:

Q: Your take on Ravi Shastri’s selection as India’s head coach?

Firstly, I would say it was a wrong decision to remove Ravi Shastri from Indian team last year. Team was doing well under him. Secondly, the way someone like Anil Kumble had to quit was absolutely uncalled for. Anil Kumble is one of the greatest readers’ of the game.

Q: Kohli got what he wanted. Do you think CAC is a toothless body?

See, three of the greatest cricketers are selecting the coach. These people know the game more than anybody else. At the same time we all know what Anil Kumble is.

The way Kumble has been embarrassed in front of the nation is totally wrong. He is the highest wicket-taker for India. Everybody may have his likes and dislikes but when three stalwarts of Indian cricket like Sachin, Sourav and Laxman are taking a decision one should respect that. You can’t have everything your way.

Q: What do you think about the confusion about the selection of Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan as batting and bowling consultant respectively?

This is absolutely not done. Both of them are perfect gentlemen and true servants of Indian cricket. This is not cricket-like at all. Absolutely unprofessional. Indian cricket is in a jeopardised situation.

No one knows what’s happening around and who is taking decisions. Last time when Kumble was selected as the coach things were very transparent. We all knew along with him Sanjay Bangar and Sridhar will be there.

This combination was really doing well and it was really bad to disturb the combination. Kohli shouldn’t have insisted. Both of them are mature and should have sorted it out.

Q: Shastri wants Bharat Arun as bowling coach. Do you it is a right step from him? Speculations are making rounds that he’s trying to make a lobby along with Kohli.

Opinions are welcome but he can’t force anything as a coach. He may have confidence in somebody but that doesn’t mean going against the CAC which comprises three of the greatest cricketers. As a coach, you can’t disrespect him.

Q: If you were a selector now, what would have you done in this situation?

See, I don’t think any of the selectors are involved in coach’s selection. As a selector, there is absolutely nothing to do in this situation.

Q: If something goes wrong in Indian cricket in next two years, most importantly in 2019 World Cup, who do you think will be responsible?

See, at the moment India is by far the strongest team among all the nations. They have outplayed all the strong sides in recent years. Other teams are not able to stand in front of India for five days in Tests. The overall standard of cricket has gone down a lot.

Q: During his captaincy days, Ganguly got John Wright and Greg Chappell as coaches since he wanted them. It is not new in Indian cricket that a captain possesses supreme power. Do you think it is not right for Kohli to ask for his choice?

See, it is not the question of right or wrong. When Shastri was removed, there must have been some reason since the team was doing well. Then you brought in a gentleman and committed person like Kumble.

And again removing him in one year and the way it has been done is really poor. I came to know that Kohli and Kumble didn’t exchange a single word for last six months.If these things have happened then BCCI should have stepped in long back and not allowed to continue this for such a long time.