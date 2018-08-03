Probably the second best after Adelaide: Virat Kohli speaks about his magnificent century on Day 2

The innings meant so much to him

Virat Kohli's singlehanded efforts saved India's blushes on Day 2 of the ongoing Test against England, and the entire world was in praise of the captain's monumental knock of 149. Virat himself was available to speak at the beginning of Day 3's play, and he explained what the innings meant to him.

One of the first things that Kohli mentioned was being unaware of what was being spoken or written about him in the media. He explained that staying away from such situations have helped him prepare better for the challenges ahead. "I just try to prepare the best way that I can and help my team as much as possible," he said to bcci.tv.

He also spoke about how he felt facing Anderson in the initial stage of his innings was the toughest phase, and how he would improve once he got past that. He then lauded the efforts of the lower-order, who stuck with him in the most difficult times. He also expressed his disappointment at not having gone further and helped India get over the deficit.

When asked about it, he nodded, saying, "It wasn't only about getting to the three-figure mark, but also to capitalize on the hundred. I was disappointed when I got out because I thought we could've taken a 10-15 run lead." Despite that, he was happy that India managed to take the wicket of Alastair Cook late in the day and have the final laugh.

"In hindsight, we wouldn't have been able to bowl then (which in turn led to Cook's wicket). So, I'd just accept what God's bestowed upon me," he added.

Kohli rated the knock as his second best after the innings Adelaide, where he scored 141 at in the second innings and almost pulled off a successful chase of Australia's 364, back in 2014.

"Back then we were chasing a target, and not once did I think otherwise. That was a beautiful zone to be in, but today I'm very happy and grateful for having this opportunity to help the team this way and pull us back in the Test and compete. That's what we're here to do. We're here to compete. We're here to fight and we will continue doing that," Kohli concluded his talk before play resumed.

As of writing, England have a lead of 83, with six wickets in hand.