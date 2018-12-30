Virat Kohli- The best batsman in the world

Virat Kohli after his century in Perth

Virat Kohli, aka the run machine, is currently, without a shadow of a doubt, the best batsman in the world as he has been dominating every format of the game for more than five years he is simply remarkable. With due respect to every player, he is the only batsman who could break Sachin Tendulkar’s records, and one of the best thing about Virat is he does not allow his high celebrity status to intrude on his performance.

His vision and intensity of playing are speechless. He gives everything he has on the field and plays every match as his last match. His hunger and drive for the game are out of the world, he brings pure joy to the game of cricket. The way he strikes a ball and puts it between the two fielders is a true class he is truly a modern-day great.

Kohli plays a pull shot in MCG

The most potent weapon of Virat is his mental strength and the way he drags himself out of the pressure and keeps scoreboard running is phenomenal, there are not too many batsmen these days can do what Virat has been doing. He is just 30 years old and has already crossed 10,000 runs in ODI which is an unbelievable feat for a cricketer. He is getting better day by day and doesn’t look like he will slow down any time soon, the sky’s the limit for him at the moment everything he touches is turning out to be gold.

He is like a passionate robot with single-minded determination and never gets caught up in what’s happening too far ahead, he is like no other batsmen, his only instinct is to score runs and win the match. He is truly the best batsman of our generation and will remain so until the day he retires.

