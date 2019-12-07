Virat Kohli makes impossible feats look ridiculously easy

Sai Siddhharth 07 Dec 2019, 13:26 IST

King Kohli is indeed in command of all that he surveys

There is something in Virat Kohli that catapults his batting to newer heights that we have not witnessed before. He gives us the impression that he is in supreme control of his art, that he is the master of all that he surveys. In an ethereal display of sublime batsmanship, Kohli made a mockery of a gargantuan West Indian total of 207 and steered his side to a win with 8 balls to spare in the first T20I of the series played in Hyderabad.

The Indian captain started off slowly in the match, taking 20 balls to score his first 20 runs. But then at the supporting end, there was KL Rahul who was going all guns blazing at the other end. Kohli took 30 balls to score 39 runs and the asking rate was mounting. But after that, he gave all of us a glimpse into his genius as he took control of the proceedings and scored 94* off just 50 balls, carting the West Indian bowlers to all parts of the ground.

The most beautiful thing about Kohli’s batting is that it is right out of the coaching manual. He does not bludgeon the ball; he merely caresses it. The gaps are found with a surgeon’s precision, the ball hits the middle of the bat and goes to the gaps he commands it to. It is the perfect example of a master at work. The West Indian bowlers could probably do nothing but gape at him in awe. Jason Holder was caressed over cover and Kesrick Williams was whipped past mid-wicket into the stands. He took control of the proceedings like a monarch and probably played the most memorable knock of his career.

Kohli is the second highest run scorer in T20 cricket, just 3 runs behind Rohit Sharma and also has the most number of fifties in the shortest format of the game. The batting maestro has also owned the Test and ODI format of the game and is undisputedly the most complete batsman of his era. India has become a force to reckon with under his stewardship and he is leading by example with his performances on the field.

Kohli continues to give us the impression that he can make impossible deeds look ridiculously easy. And he does so with a nonchalance that is inaccessible, and out of reach of the lesser mortals of the sport. At 31, Kohli has the world at his feet. The emperor is indeed in command of all that he surveys.

#Note: All statistics as of December 7, 2019