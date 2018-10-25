Virat Kohli: The undisputed king of cricket

India is one of the most blessed countries when it comes to producing outstanding batsmen. Over the years we have witnessed so many batting legends who have played for Team India.

Cricket will always remember the likes of Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar, and many more. In 2008, a newbie debuted for Indian team and his name was Virat Kohli. With his courage and passion for the game, Virat very quickly made a name for himself.

Since his arrival in International cricket, Virat Kohli has been in the spotlight. Apart from his aggressive nature, he has made millions of fans by his performances. He is surely one of the most composed and stylish batsmen in the history of cricket. He is very elegant and it is a real treat to watch him play. Kohli is on the verge of excellence and has already proved himself as one of the greatest player born ever in international cricket.

Kohli has been trampling and crashing records with ease. He has dominated each country and has made a name of himself as the number one in modern-day cricket. Numbers speak for the greatness of Kohli.

This batting beast has already scored 60 international hundreds in only 347 matches and with his current form he can easily pass through Jacques Kallis (62), Kumar Sangakkara (63) and Sachin Tendulkar (100) to become the very best.

Run machine Kohli averages tremendously in each format of the game. In 73 Test matches, he has scored 6331 runs with an average of 54.57 and has scored 24 hundred and 19 fifties. In ODIs, he has scored 9919 runs in 212 appearances with an outstanding average of 58.69 and has scored 36 hundred and 48 half centuries already. In the shortest format of the game, he averages 48.88 after 62 games.

He is also known as chasing specialist and he averages 98.25 in India's successful chases along with this he has scored most 20 hundreds while chasing targets 6 hundred better than Indian veteran Sachin Tendulkar.

Virat has just made another milestone of fastest to 10000 runs in ODIs a feat that he achieved in their ongoing series with West Indies. The previous record was held by Sachin Tendulkar who took 259 innings while Kohli just took 205 innings to achieve this landmark in ODIs. He also took fewest balls and highest average to 10000 runs.

Moreover, he has one more milestone waiting for him and it is to score more hundreds as captain. He has already scored 14 centuries in only 50 games lagging behind Ricky Ponting with 22 in 220 innings, to compare he is way better and ahead of Ponting. Recently he hit his 5th ODI hundred against West Indies most by any Indian player.

This year he also achieved astonishing numbers in ODIs, where he stands fourth with 889 runs (before the 2nd ODI against West Indies). Bairstow leads the chart with 1025 followed by his two countrymen. But the main difference is Bairstow took 22 matches and averages 46.59 while Kohli just took 10 matches and averages 127.

He has hit four centuries and three half-centuries this year. In their ongoing series with West Indies, he got a hold of another achievement of highest partnership for India along with Rohit Sharma when they put on 246 runs for the 2nd wicket while chasing.

Without a doubt, he is one of the finest cricketers today and with his temperament and technique, he is capable of concurring more milestones ahead and more accomplishments in his career. His passion towards the game is what makes him the very best among all other competitors. He has proved his skills as a batsman and as a very successful captain too. He is a modern day legend and surely will get down in record books as the greatest of all time.