Virat Kohli only thinks about winning games for the country: Irfan Pathan 

Former Indian cricket team all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes that one of Virat Kohli's best qualities is that he is selfless and always puts his team at the forefront. Virat Kohli has created many records and is arguably one of the best batsmen in the world across all formats.

And, Irfan Pathan feels that it is Virat Kohli's desire to do well for India that brings the best out of him.

"The mindset he (Virat Kohli) has is a very simple mindset that he wants to win every game he goes out there. So what happens when he is just thinking about winning the game he is only thinking about the target. He is not thinking about 100 or 200. So I think the biggest advantage for Virat Kohli is that he just wants to think about winning the game for the country," Irfan Pathan said on Star Sports Cricket Connected.

Irfan Pathan recalled Virat Kohli's double hundred against South Africa

Irfan Pathan also spoke about Virat Kohli's supreme fitness levels. He recalled Virat Kohli's brilliant double-hundred versus South Africa last year in Pune.

Irfan Pathan was commentating on the game and he was stunned by the running between the wickets Virat Kohli displayed even after going past his double hundred.

This showed that Virat Kohli's hunger for scoring runs for the team was never extinguished and that he wanted to lead by example and do the best he could to help India win games of cricket.

"I remember Virat Kohli playing in Pune where he scored a double hundred against South Africa. I think 260 odd he scored and when I was doing commentary and the guy who was on the non-striking end came on strike was pushing him for two or three after scoring 200 runs. That's the kind of fitness level and that's the kind of mindset he has that he doesn't want to stop until the match has stopped and he has won the game for the team," Irfan Pathan said.

With an exciting tour to Australia coming up towards the end of the year, the entire nation will be hoping for Virat Kohli to lead from the front and produce stellar performances to help India retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.