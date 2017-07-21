Virat Kohli urges Shikhar Dhawan and Abhinav Mukund to treat Sri Lanka tour as an opportunity

Kohli said that India will not take Sri Lanka lightly.

Virat Kohli speaks ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka

What’s the story?

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is certain that whoever opens alongside KL Rahul, whether it is Shikhar Dhawan or Abhinav Mukund, will treat it as an opportunity and not get bogged down by the pressure. Terming Murali Vijay’s injury problems as ‘unfortunate’, Kohli lauded the regular Test opener for his honesty regarding his fitness status.

“Every player comes to the team wanting to perform. Injuries are an unfortunate part of sports. Vijay was back from rehab and played a game and told selectors he was not match-fit. That is the kind of culture being created. People are honest,” Kohli said at a press conference,

“Abhinav (Mukund) is there, he has played a lot of domestic cricket. Shikhar got a hundred here last time and then he had to miss a couple of games.

“(Cheteshwar) Pujara opened in the last Test (in Dharamsala). So guys are looking these scenarios as opportunities rather than getting under pressure. I am sure they are going to be up for it,” he added whilst also noting that the team will have to make the mental change from white ball to red ball cricket.

In case you didn’t know…

After a long home season, Vijay had to give the IPL a miss so as to recover from an injury. He was well on course to make a return having undergone a surgery.

However, he complained that he was in pain at the preparatory camp and was subsequently replaced by Dhawan, who last played a Test match in September 2016 against New Zealand.

Abhinav Mukund, who played in the second Test match against Australia in Bengaluru earlier this year, was also named in the squad. Along with Rahul, Dhawan and Mukund will shoulder the opening responsibility.

The heart of the matter

Although Sri Lanka performed shoddily in their latest series against Zimbabwe, Kohli refused to take the opposition lightly. He cited his first tour as a full-time captain in 2015 when Sri Lanka gave the Indian team a tough time. After losing the first game of the series in Galle, India did manage to come back strongly and take home a series win. He also heaped praise on veteran Lankan spinner Rangana Herath.

On being asked what it takes to be the number one side in Test cricket, the Indian captain replied that they know they have to work hard and respect the game.

What’s next?

The first Test match between India and Sri Lanka of the three-match series will be played from 26th July 2017 in Galle.

Author’s take

In Vijay and Rahul, India have found two reliable openers in Tests and to shake either one of them from the XI, one needs to perform exceedingly well. This series is the perfect opportunity for both Dhawan and Mukund to cement their spots in the team.

