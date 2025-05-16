Virat Kohli vs Brian Lara - comparing their stats in Test cricket

Senior Team India batter Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket earlier this week, ending all speculation over his red-ball future. In the wake of Rohit Sharma's retirement from Test cricket, it was believed that Kohli would be part of the Indian team for the upcoming tour of England. However, the visitors would now be without two of their most experienced batters in England.

Ad

Kohli had a disappointing tour of Australia, which turned out to be his last Test assignment. He scored a brilliant hundred in the opening Test in Perth. However, he struggled in the remaining matches and ended the tour with 190 runs from nine innings at an average of 23.75.

The former India captain's performance with the willow was not the same in the post-COVID era. However, he will still be remembered as one of India's finest Test players. In this feature, we compare Kohli's Test batting stats with that of West Indies legend Brian Lara.

Ad

Trending

Virat Kohli vs Brian Lara - Who has scored more runs and has a better average in Test cricket?

Kohli ended his Test career with 123 matches. In 210 innings, he totaled 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 hundreds and 31 half-centuries to his name. The 36-year-old scored 2,232 runs in 30 matches against Australia at an average of 43.76. Kohli also scored 1,991 runs from 28 matches against England and 1,408 runs from 16 games against South Africa.

Ad

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Virat Kohli 123 9,230 46.85 254* 30 31 Brian Lara 131 11,953 52.88 400* 34 48

Ad

(Kohli vs Lara batting stats in Test cricket)

Lara played 131 Tests in his illustrious career. In 232 innings, he amassed 11,953 runs at an average of 52.88, with 34 hundreds and 48 half-centuries. Of his Test runs, 2,983 came against England from 30 matches at an average of 62.14. He also scored 2,856 runs in 31 Tests against Australia and 1,715 runs in 18 Tests against South Africa.

Virat Kohli vs Brian Lara - Who has scored more double hundreds in Test cricket?

Kohli scored an impressive seven double hundreds in his Test career. His best of 254* came against South Africa in Pune in October 2019, which also turned out to be his last double century in Test cricket. The 36-year-old's maiden Test double ton was registered against West Indies at North Sound in July 2016.

Ad

The former India skipper also scored 213 against Sri Lanka in Nagpur in November 2017 and 243 in the very next Test of the series in Delhi. His other double hundreds were as follows - 211 against New Zealand in Indore (October 2016), 235 against England at the Wankhede (December 2016) and 204 against Bangladesh in Hyderabad (February 2017).

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lara scored as many as nine double hundreds in his Test career. Famously, he holds the record for the highest-ever individual score in Test cricket - 400 against England in Antigua in April 2004. He also scored 375 against the same opponent at the same venue in April 1994, which was also a world record for many years.

Lara's first double hundred in Test cricket was 277 against Australia in Sydney in January 1993. The West Indies legend also scored an iconic 213 against the Aussies at Kingston in March 1999 and 221 against Sri Lanka in Colombo in November 2001. Lara's last double ton in Test cricket (216) was registered against Pakistan in Multan (November 2006).

Ad

Virat Kohli vs Brian Lara - Who has a better record in winning causes in Test cricket?

Kohli was part of 62 Test matches that India won. In 102 innings, he notched up 4,746 runs at an average of 51.58, with 14 centuries and 16 fifties. In matches that India lost, his average fell drastically to 32.60 from 39 matches.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Virat Kohli 62 4,746 51.58 254* 14 16 Brian Lara 32 2,929 61.02 213 8

16

Ad

(Kohli vs Lara Test batting stats in winning causes)

Lara was part of 32 Tests that West Indies won. In 52 innings, he scored 2,929 runs at an average of 61.02, with eight hundreds and 16 half-centuries. In losing causes, the former West Indies captain averaged 42.19 from 63 matches.

Virat Kohli vs Brian Lara - Who has a better record in away Tests?

Kohli played 66 Tests away from home in which he scored 4,774 runs at an average of 41.51, with 16 centuries and 18 fifties. The 36-year-old also featured in two Tests at neutral venues, scoring 120 runs at an average of 30.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Lara played 66 Tests away from home, scoring 5,736 runs at an average of 47.80, which included 17 hundreds and 22 half-centuries. The former Windies skipper's best away from home was 277 against Australia in Sydney in January 1993.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news