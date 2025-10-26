Virat Kohli vs Harry Brook - comparing their stats after 33 ODIs

England captain Harry Brook smashed a superb hundred at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, October 26 in the first ODI of the three-match series. He struck 135 off 101 balls to rescue his side from a horror start. Sent into bat, England crumbled to 10-4 at the start of the sixth over and then slipped further to 56-6 in 11.3 overs.

Ad

Brook and Jamie Overton (46 off 54) lifted England with a seventh-wicket stand of 87. The England captain struck nine fours and 11 sixes in his heroic knock before he was the last man out in the 36th over of the innings. The right-handed batter dominated a 10th wicket partnership of 57 with Luke Wood (5*). Brook was named Player of the Match even as England lost the game by four wickets.

The England skipper has featured in 33 one-dayers so far. In the wake of his brilliance in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, we compare his ODI stats with that of Virat Kohli after the Indian batting star had also played 33 matches.

Ad

Trending

Virat Kohli vs Harry Brook - Who has a better average and strike rate after 33 ODIs

In 33 ODIs, Brook has scored 1,130 runs at an average of 37.66 and a strike rate of 103.86. Of his one-day runs, 315 have come in six matches against Australia at an average of 63 and a strike rate of 126. He has also scored 246 runs in six ODIs against West Indies, averaging 61.50 at a strike rate of 102.07.

Ad

After 33 one-dayers, Kohli had 1,090 runs to his name at an average of 41.92 and a strike rate of 80.26. Of his runs at that stage, 619 came in 18 ODIs against Sri Lanka at an average of 41.26 and a strike rate of 80.91. He had also scored 204 runs in three ODIs against Bangladesh, averaging 102 at a strike rate of 93.15.

Virat Kohli vs Harry Brook - Who has scored more hundreds after 33 ODIs?

In 33 ODIs, Brook has notched up two hundreds and six half-centuries. The 135 he scored on Sunday against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui is now his highest ODI score. Before that, he slammed 110* off 94 balls against Australia in Chester-le-Street in September 2024.

Ad

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Harry Brook 1,130 37.66 103.86 135 2 6 Virat Kohli 1,090 41.92 80.26 107 2 8

Ad

(Virat Kohli vs Harry Brook - ODI stats comparison after 33 matches)

After 33 ODIs, Kohli had two centuries and eight half-centuries to his name. His best at that stage was 107, which came off 114 balls against Sri Lanka in Eden Gardens in December 2009. Kohli also scored 102* off 95 balls against Bangladesh in Mirpur in January 2010.

Virat Kohli vs Harry Brook - Who has a better record in wins after 33 ODIs?

Brook has been part of 13 ODIs that England have won. In winning causes, he has notched up 453 runs at an average of 45.30 and a strike rate of 112.12, with one hundred and two fifties. In 20 matches that England have lost, he has scored 677 runs at an average of 33.85 and a strike rate of 98.97, with one ton and four fifties.

Ad

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Harry Brook 13 453 45.30 112.12 110* 1 2 Virat Kohli 18 773 59.46 84.48 107 2 5

Ad

(Virat Kohli vs Harry Brook - ODI stats comparison in wins after 33 matches)

After 33 ODIs, Kohli had been part of 18 matches which India won. In winning causes, he had 773 runs at an average of 59.46 and a strike rate of 84.48, with two hundreds and five fifties. In 13 ODIs that India lost, he scored 317 runs, averaging 24.38 at a strike rate of 71.55, with three fifties.

Virat Kohli vs Harry Brook - Who has a better record in chases after 33 ODIs?

Brook has been part of 11 ODIs in which England have fielded first. In chases, he has scored 390 runs at an average of 48.75 and a strike rate of 97.50, with one hundred and one half-century. Batting first, he has notched up 740 runs in 22 ODIs, averaging 33.63 at a strike rate of 107.55, with one ton and five fifties.

Ad

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Harry Brook 11 390 48.75 97.50 110* 1 1 Virat Kohli 17 742 61.83 83.18 107 2 5

Ad

(Virat Kohli vs Harry Brook - ODI stats comparison in chases after 33 matches)

Of his first 33 ODIs, Kohli was part of 17 matches in which India fielded first. In chases, he scored 742 runs at an average of 61.83 and a strike rate of 83.18, with two hundreds and five half-centuries. Batting first, he had 348 runs in 16 ODIs at an average of 24.85 and a strike rate of 74.67, with three half-centuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news