Virat Kohli vs Joe Root: Who is the better Test batter?

Virat Kohli and Joe Root are household names in the cricket fraternity. Alongside Kane Williamson and Steve Smith, they comprise the 'Fab Four' of modern-day cricket. While winning in cricket requires a collective effort from the team, the duo have singlehandedly won many games for their respective teams.

Considered one of the best batters in ODIs, the former Indian captain has also traversed the realm of Test cricket with aplomb, quite similar to the former England skipper.

Given the similar trajectory of their respective Test careers, debates concerning the No. 1 Test batter status have only gotten stronger with time. But unlike the limited-overs format, where Kohli's numbers are unmatched, he hasn't arguably been as devastating as his English counterpart in the longest format.

To that end, here are three reasons why Joe Root is a better Test batter of the two.

#1. He has scored more runs in Test cricket

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo Joe Root has scored 10,000 Test runs in less than 10 years since his debut 🤯 Joe Root has scored 10,000 Test runs in less than 10 years since his debut 🤯 https://t.co/oJKBYE7GXH

Joe Root received his Test cap from former England all-rounder Paul Collingwood in 2012 against India. Batting at No. 6, he scored 73 runs off 229 balls and was the joint top scorer with Kevin Pietersen in the first innings.

Although he displayed shades of brilliance every now and then, he came into his element in the 2015 Ashes series where he smashed two centuries and a fifty to become the No. 1 batter in the ICC Test rankings.

Over the years, Joe Root has evolved into a rock in his team's batting line-up, playing a decisive hand in winning games for England. Most recently, he entered the record books as the joint youngest to reach 10000 runs in Test cricket after scoring a scintilating hundred against New Zealand.

Virat Kohli, meanwhile, has also had an eventful run in Tests. He debuted for India in 2011 and has played many memorable knocks ever since. However, if one were to go by numbers, he is still far behind the England batter. As per stats, the 33-year-old has scored 8043 runs in the the 101 matches he's represented India.

Although both have the same number of hundreds and almost identical averages, Joe Root is the clear winner in terms of stats.

#2. His recent form

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Joe Root in Tests from 2021:



228 vs Sri Lanka

186 vs Sri Lanka

218 vs India

109 vs India

180* vs India

121 vs India

109 vs West Indies

153 vs West Indies

115* vs New Zealand

176 vs New Zealand



Two double hundreds, four 150+ scores, four 100+ scores from 22 Test matches. Joe Root in Tests from 2021:228 vs Sri Lanka186 vs Sri Lanka218 vs India109 vs India180* vs India121 vs India109 vs West Indies153 vs West Indies115* vs New Zealand176 vs New ZealandTwo double hundreds, four 150+ scores, four 100+ scores from 22 Test matches.

Before 2021, Joe Root was significantly behind Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson in the number of Test hundreds scored. While Kohli, Smith, and Williamson had at least 24 centuries to their name, the Englishman's tally stood at 17.

However, the 31-year-old has been in unreal form since then, reaching the triple figure mark ten times. In the last 18 months, the former England skipper has amassed 2368 runs in 22 matches at an average of 59.20.

As England gear up for the third Test of the series against New Zealand, several fans would expect Joe Root to continue his surreal run and add a couple more hundreds to his tally.

Although Virat Kohli has hit the same number of tons in 85 matches, he hasn't had much luck with the bat of late. The enigmatic right-handed batter last scored a century in 2019 against Bangladesh and has failed to meet the expectations he has set for himself. His poor run in the last two years has also led to a drop in his average from almost 55 to a shade below 50.

#3. His ability to bat against quality swing bowlers

Test cricket is all about technique and both Joe Root and Virat Kohli have it in plenty. As perfect a technique as Kohli's, the lateral swing of the cricket ball has exposed the Achilles' heel in his batting.

The 33-year-old has had his woes with deliveries pitched outside off stump and has often been caught behind due to that.

Although he fared well against arguably his arch-nemesis James Anderson during India's tour of England in 2018, Kohli continues to be troubled on pitches that offer swing.

Contrary to Kohli's tendency to poke at a delivery that sometimes results in his dismissal, Joe Root tends to play the ball late. Thanks to his backfoot trigger movement, the Englishman is arguably able to watch the ball for a little longer than Kohli and play it right under his eyes.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill



Quick on his feet, picks the ball early from the hand when facing spin. Can play late against pace & movement, doesn't have issues with bounce. Plays the sweep too. Has become an incredibly robust batter after working on his weakness to balls coming in getting LBW. Cricket Opinions @cric_opinions @gurkiratsgill Technically the best batsman currently? @gurkiratsgill Technically the best batsman currently? Joe Root.Quick on his feet, picks the ball early from the hand when facing spin. Can play late against pace & movement, doesn't have issues with bounce. Plays the sweep too. Has become an incredibly robust batter after working on his weakness to balls coming in getting LBW. twitter.com/cric_opinions/… Joe Root. Quick on his feet, picks the ball early from the hand when facing spin. Can play late against pace & movement, doesn't have issues with bounce. Plays the sweep too. Has become an incredibly robust batter after working on his weakness to balls coming in getting LBW. twitter.com/cric_opinions/…

Although he too has fallen prey to quality swing bowling, Joe Root could have a slight edge over Kohli when it comes to batting on swinging wickets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far