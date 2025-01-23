Virat Kohli vs Joe Root - comparing their stats after 32 T20Is 

Virat Kohli and Joe Root are two of the modern-day greats, part of the famous 'Fab Four', including Australia's Steve Smith and New Zealand's Kane Williamson.

Kohli has dominated all three formats and has been the World No.1 batter in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is over the years. He recently announced his retirement from the shortest format after guiding India to their second T20 World Cup title last year in the West Indies and the USA.

Root, on the other hand, has tasted more success in Tests and ODIs than T20Is. Since his T20I debut against India at the Wankhede Stadium in 2012, the 34-year-old has managed to secure only 32 caps in this format for England.

With that being said, let's compare the stats of Joe Root and Virat Kohli after 32 T20Is.

Joe Root's performance in 32 T20Is

The right-handed batter didn't get to bat in his first two T20I appearances for England. Joe Root starred in his first outing with the bat, scoring a glorious 90* off 49 deliveries against Australia in Southampton. His innings was studded with 13 boundaries and one six.

Root had a lean patch then and scored his second T20I fifty in 2015 against the New Zealand in Manchester. Another highlight of his career is the 44-ball 83 against South Africa in the 2016 World T20 in Mumbai. The knock helped England chase down 230 runs with two balls and as many wickets to spare.

Root's last T20 appearance for England came in 2019 against Pakistan in Cardiff. He played a fine knock of 47 runs but was never picked for the shortest format again for the country.

Overall, the Yorkshire cricketer has amassed 893 runs in 30 T20I innings at an average of 35.72, including five half-centuries. He also boasts a strike rate of over 125 in the format.

Virat Kohli's stats after first 32 T20Is

The Delhi-born cricketer was already a regular in India's ODI side when he made his T20I debut in 2010 against Zimbabwe in Harare. Batting at No.5, Kohli scored an unbeaten 26 as the Men in Blue chased down 112 runs in just 15 overs.

His graph in T20I cricket only went up from there and he soon cemented his spot in the playing XI. Virat Kohli got starts in a few games until he went all guns blazing during India's 2012 tour of Sri Lanka. He scored a 48-ball 68 in Colombo to help the team secure a crucial win.

The 36-year-old followed it with two back-to-back fifties and there was no stopping him from there. The right-hander aggregated 1165 runs in his first 32 T20Is at a staggering average of 50.65. His highest score in the first 90 games was an unbeaten 90 off just 55 deliveries against Australia in Adelaide.

Overall, Virat Kohli hung his boots as the third-highest scorer in the shortest format with 4,188 runs in 125 matches at an average of 48.69, including a hundred and 38 fifties. Rohit Sharma (4,231) and Babar Azam (4,223) occupy the top two spots in the chart.

Conclusion

There is a stark difference between Kohli's and Root's performances after their first 32 T20I matches. The Indian superstar is head and shoulders above the Englishman in all aspects.

