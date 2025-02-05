Virat Kohli vs Jos Buttler - comparing their stats after 181 ODIs

There will be high hopes from senior batter Virat Kohli when India take on England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6 in the first ODI of the three-match series. The 36-year-old had a poor Test tour of Australia. In nine innings during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he scored 190 runs, with 100 of those coming in one innings in Perth.

The former Indian captain has an exceptional record in the ODI format. However, he managed only 58 runs in the three-match one-day series played in Sri Lanka last year. Kohli looked completely at sea against Lankan spinners. That is one area England might also look to exploit in the upcoming ODI series.

Speaking of England, the visitors will have high hopes from their captain Jos Buttler. The right-handed batter was the team's leading run-getter in the T20I series against India, scoring 146 runs at an average of 29.20 and a strike rate of 137.74. The 34-year-old has featured in 181 one-dayers so far. On that note, we compare his stats with that of Kohli at the same stage.

Virat Kohli vs Jos Buttler - Who has more runs and a better average after 181 ODIs?

In 181 ODIs, Buttler has notched up 5,022 runs at an average of 39.54 and a strike rate of 117.11. The right-handed batter has been out without scoring 14 times. Of his 5,000-plus runs, 969 runs have come against Australia from 35 matches at an average of 37.26. Further, Buttler has notched up 781 runs in 25 games against New Zealand at an average of 41.10.

The England captain has 582 runs to his name from 26 ODIs against Sri Lanka at an average of 38.80, 555 runs from 17 matches against South Africa at an average of 46.25 and 549 runs from 15 matches against Pakistan, averaging an impressive 61. Buttler has also scored 449 runs in 20 matches against the West Indies at an average of 37.41 and 435 runs in 23 games against India, averaging 21.75.

Overall, Kohli has played 295 matches and has amassed 13,906 runs at an average of 58.18 and a strike rate of 93.54. After 181 ODIs, he had 7,836 runs to his name at an average of 53.30 and a strike rate of 90.93. Of his 7,836 runs, 1,856 runs came in 41 matches against Sri Lanka at an average of 54.58 and 1,143 runs in 22 one-dayers against the West Indies at an average of 57.15.

Kohli also scored 1,002 runs in 23 matches against Australia at an average of 55.66. The 36-year-old scored 921 runs in 26 ODIs against England at an average of 41.86, 891 runs in 16 matches against New Zealand at an average of 68.53, 635 runs in 19 matches against South Africa at an average of 39.68 and 454 runs in 11 one-dayers against Pakistan at an average of 50.44.

Virat Kohli vs Jos Buttler - Who has more hundreds after 181 ODIs?

After 181 ODIs, Buttler has notched up 11 centuries and 26 half-centuries. His best of 162* came off just 70 balls in a match against Netherlands in Amstelveen in June 2022. Of his 11 tons in one-day cricket, three have come against Pakistan, two each against South Africa and Australia and one each against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, the West Indies and the Netherlands.

After 181 matches, Kohli had smashed 27 hundreds and 40 fifties. His best of 183 came off 148 balls against Pakistan in Mirpur in March 2012. Of his 27 centuries, six came against Sri Lanka, five against Australia, three each against Bangladesh, England, New Zealand and the West Indies, two against Pakistan and one each against South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Virat Kohli vs Jos Buttler - Who has a better record in matches won after 181 ODIs?

Of his 181 ODIs, Buttler has been part of 97 matches that England have won. In these games, he has notched up 3,154 runs at an average of 59.50 and a strike rate of 133.87, with nine tons and 16 fifties to his credit. The England white-ball skipper has been dismissed for a duck five times.

Of his first 181 games, Kohli featured in 105 matches that India won. In these games, he scored 5,510 runs at a stupendous average of 71.55 and a strike rate of 94.88, with as many as 23 hundreds and 22 half-centuries. The former India captain was out without scoring on six occasions.

