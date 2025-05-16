Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson - comparing their stats after 105 Tests 

Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson were the flag bearers of Test cricket, especially in the last decade. With their charismatic strokeplay, ability to grind for hours, and leadership skills, they soon became fan favorites.

Kohli recently announced his retirement from the format, ending his Test career with 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 31 fifties and 30 centuries. Meanwhile, Williamson is still going strong and is expected to concentrate on this format in the near future.

On that note, let's take a look at how Kane Williamson has fared in comparison to Virat Kohli after his first 105 Tests.

#1 Runs

Player Matches Innings Runs Virat Kohli 105 178 8,131 Kane Williamson 105 186

9,276

In his first 105 Tests, Virat Kohli had accumulated 8,131 runs until 2023. His finest knock of 254* came against South Africa in Pune in 2019.

On the other hand, Kane Williamson has so far garnered 9,276 runs in 186 innings. He registered his top score of 251 against West Indies in 2020.

#2 Average

Player Innings Average 50/100 Virat Kohli 178 48.69 28/27 Kane Williamson 186 54.89 37/33

The Indian batting maestro, Virat Kohli had an average of 48.69 in his first 105 Tests (178 innings). During this course, he had scored 28 fifties and 27 centuries. The spike in Kohli's average occurred during 2016 to 2019, where he hit six double centuries.

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson possesses a sensational average of 54.89 in the longest format, with 37 fifties and 33 centuries. Interestingly, the Kiwi batter has also registered six double centuries, with the most recent one coming in 2023 against Sri Lanka.

#3 Most runs on foreign soil

Player Matches (outside India) Innings Runs Average 50/100 Virat Kohli 58 106 4,272 41.47 16/14 Kane Williamson 53 99 4,134 44.93 16/13

In his first 105 Tests, Virat Kohli had played 58 games on away soil. In those games, he hit 4,272 runs at an average of 41.47 in 106 innings, with 16 fifties and 14 hundreds.

Kohli's top Test knock outside India came against West Indies in 2016, where he hit 200 to help India secure a dominating win.

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson has so far played 53 Tests outside New Zealand. In 99 innings, he has garnered 4,134 runs at an average of 44.93, with 16 half-centuries and 13 centuries. Williamson's best knock of 200* on foreign soil came in a game against Pakistan in 2022, which ended as a draw.

#4 Runs in a winning cause

Player Total Runs Runs in a winning cause % of runs in winning cause 50/100 Virat Kohli 8,131 4,344 53.42 13/11 Kane Williamson 9,276 5,194 55.99 18/22

A batter's talent and contributions to the side is judged by his ability to win games, irrespective of the format.

In his first 105 games, Virat Kohli scored 4,344 runs in a winning cause for the side, which accounts for 53.42% of total runs. During these knocks, he hit 13 centuries and 11 fifties.

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson has so far scored 5,194 runs to help New Zealand end the game on a winning note, which is 55.49% of his total runs. Notably, Williamson has scored 22 centuries in a winning cause.

#5 Captaincy

Player Matches as captain Wins/Loss Win % Virat Kohli 68 40/17 58.82 Kane Williamson 40 22/10 55.00

Virat Kohli assumed the leadership of the Indian Test team in January 2015. Holding this role until January 2022, Kohli tasted victory on 40 out of 60 occasions. Under his leadership, India was the No. 1 Test team from the 2016-17 to 2020-21 seasons. Kohli also led the Indian team to the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2019-21.

On the other hand, Kane Williamson was New Zealand's Test captain from 2016 to 2022. In 40 games, he helped the side win on 22 occasions, with the biggest victory being the WTC Trophy in 2021.

Conclusion

Kane Williamson turns out to be a better performer than Virat Kohli in their first 105 Tests in terms of total runs, average and runs in a winning cause.

Although, Kohli has more runs on foreign soil, he possesses a lower average than Williamson. It is worth noting that Williamson has shown incredible consistency in converting his starts into big scores, ultimately winning more games for the Black Caps.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli emerges as a better leader in the Test format, while helping the side to remain in the top position for five years.

