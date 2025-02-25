Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson - comparing their stats in ICC ODI tournaments

India and New Zealand have been two of the most consistent sides in ICC ODI events over the past decade. While the teams can thank several players for their deep runs in these tournaments, one cannot look past their two legendary batters - Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson.

Ad

The duo, popularly referred to as 'King Kohli' and 'King Kane' by fans, have led their respective sides from the front in the past few ODI World Cups and Champions Trophies. As India and New Zealand get set for their meeting in the final group stage game of the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy, all eyes will be on the enticing battle between Kohli and Williamson.

The modern batting greats were the recipients of the last two Player of the Tournament awards in the ODI World Cup (2019 and 2023), leading their sides to a runner-up finish. Incidentally, Kohli and Williamson have almost mirrored each other in terms of the ICC ODI events they have played.

Ad

Trending

The duo has been part of the last four ODI World Cups from 2011 to 2023 and the previous three Champions Trophies, including the ongoing event. Kohli played the additional Champions Trophy in 2009 when Williamson was yet to arrive at the international stage.

Comparisons between two giants of the same era are almost par for the course to see who has one-upped the other and Kohli and Williamson are no different.

As the legendary duo get set to face off on a Super Sunday, let us compare their numbers thus far in ICC ODI tournaments.

Ad

Raw Numbers

We start the number crunching between Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson by looking at their basic statistics in ICC ODI events until this point. This includes the number of matches, runs scored, half-centuries, and centuries.

Excluding the ongoing Champions Trophy, Kohli has played in a total of seven ICC ODI tournaments - Four World Cups and three Champions Trophies. It speaks to his caliber that India has won the title, finished runner-up and semifinalists twice each, and suffered a pre-semifinal exit only once (2009 Champions Trophy).

Ad

Similarly in Williamson's case, New Zealand reached the semifinal in all four of his World Cup appearances, including the runners-up finish in 2015 and 2019.

Let us look at the key overall numbers of the duo in ICC ODI events in the below table:

Kohli vs Williamson - Overall Numbers in ICC ODI events

Despite playing only the one extra Champions Trophy, Kohli has a 17-match edge over Williamson, thanks to India's far better performances than New Zealand and Williamson's occasional injury absences. Thus, it is obvious that the former Indian captain has more runs, centuries, and half-centuries than his Kiwi counterpart.

Ad

Yet, the increased numbers of Kohli's is almost equally proportional to the difference in matches played between the two, making the battle in this category a dead heat.

Edge: Tie

More Impactful in ICC Events - Kohli or Kane?

If raw numbers constituted the body of this comparative analysis between Kohli and Williamson, the impact numbers make up the heart of it. Just the two teams' consistency in ICC tournaments over the last 15 years speaks to the duo's impact.

Ad

Yet, do the numbers across impact categories like average, strike rate overall, and wins paint a similar picture? Let us find out from the below table.

Kohli vs Williamson - Impact Numbers in ICC ODI events

While Kohli's massive lead in the 50+ scores can be attributed to him playing more ICC ODI matches, the other categories are more straightforward.

Ad

India's ultimate 50-over match-winner boasts an incredible average of over 66 in ICC ODI tournaments, with the number skyrocketing to 81.92 in wins. Meanwhile, Williamson's average of over 58 overall and 65.23 in wins are sensational in isolation. Yet, they fall well short of Kohli's phenomenal numbers.

Kohli's strike rate of almost 89 compared to Williamson's 83.40 is another tick in the box for the former in terms of impact.

Edge: Virat Kohli

Clutch and Captaincy Numbers

The continued deep runs of India and New Zealand in ICC ODI events over the last two decades means Kohli and Williamson have played in several big knockout games. It is also worth remembering that the duo captained their respective sides in the 2019 World Cup, with Williamson having the last laugh against Kohli in the semifinal.

Ad

The two legends also led their sides in the 2017 Champions Trophy, where India reached the final under Kohli. Williamson also captained the Kiwis in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, with the side losing to the hosts in the semifinal.

Team records aside, how did the two 'Kings' perform with the bat in the semifinal and final of ICC ODI events?

We break down their impact numbers - average and strike rate in these matches and as captains in the below table.

Ad

Kohli vs Williamson - Clutch and Captaincy numbers in ICC ODI events

Finally, Williamson outduels Kohli in a category, thanks to his other-worldly average of almost 83 as captain in ICC ODI tournaments. Yet, Kohli's average of 70.10 as India's skipper with a strike rate of almost 96, compared to Williamson's 82.35, makes it a near push in terms of overall impact,

Ad

Meanwhile, Kohli's impressive average of over 52 in semifinals and finals is considerably better than Williamson's mediocre average of 34.33 in the knockout games.

Edge: Virat Kohli

Who wins the Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson battle in ICC ODI events?

It is fair to say Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson have been two of the most reliable performers under various circumstances in ICC ODI events over the last decade and a half. Yet, the raw and nuanced numbers heavily favor the former Indian captain, making him the outright winner of the battle of the 'Kings'.

Winner: Virat Kohli

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news