Virat Kohli vs Phil Salt - comparing the stats of the two after 39 T20Is 

Veteran Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the greatest players to have ever graced the game. The Delhi-born cricketer has made his mark in all formats of the game, consistently making headlines with his performances.

While Kohli continues to play in the ODI and Test formats, he bid farewell to T20I cricket after India won the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA, where they defeated South Africa in the final.

Throughout his illustrious career, Kohli accumulated 4,188 runs in 125 T20I matches at an average of 48.69. His tally includes 38 half-centuries and one century, solidifying his reputation as one of the most consistent performers in the shortest format of the game.

In recent years, several emerging players have made their mark in T20I cricket, earning recognition for their brilliant performances. One such name is England’s wicketkeeper-batter, Phil Salt. The 28-year-old has represented England in 39 T20I matches so far. In this article, we will compare his stats to Virat Kohli’s after as many games.

Comparing the stats of Virat Kohli and Phil Salt after 39 T20Is

#1 Most runs

While India’s Virat Kohli ended his T20I career with a remarkable 4,188 runs, he accumulated 1,391 runs in his first 39 matches. In contrast, England’s Phil Salt has scored 1,106 runs in the same number of games.

#2 Average and strike rate

Virat Kohli scored 1,391 runs in his first 39 T20I matches at an excellent average of 51.52, establishing himself as the backbone of the Indian team with consistent performances. His strike rate during this period was an impressive 131.85, and he eventually ended his career with a strike rate of 137.04.

On the other hand, Phil Salt has scored 1,106 runs at an average of 35.67. Known for his aggressive approach as a power-hitter, Salt has maintained an explosive strike rate of 164.58.

#3 Most fifty-plus scores

Virat Kohli was a reliable performer for India in T20I cricket from the outset, scoring 13 fifties in his first 39 matches, showcasing his remarkable consistency. In contrast, Phil Salt has recorded seven scores over fifty in his 39 T20I appearances, including four half-centuries and three tons.

#4 Most single-digit score

Despite his consistency, Virat Kohli hasn’t been immune to early dismissals. In his first 39 T20Is, he registered five single-digit scores, a relatively low number that highlights his ability to stay at the crease and play long innings, even though he occasionally gets out early.

In contrast, Phil Salt, known for his aggressive approach, has accumulated 11 single-digit scores in his 39 T20I appearances. His high-risk, high-reward style of play means that he either produces explosive innings or gets dismissed cheaply.

#5 Highest score

Virat Kohli's best performance in his first 39 T20I matches came in the 31st game against Australia at Adelaide Oval, where he played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 90 runs off 55 balls. In contrast, Phil Salt's highest score is 119 off 57 balls, which he achieved against the West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium in 2023.

Conclusion

Both Virat Kohli and Phil Salt have impressed in T20I cricket, but they do so in very different ways. Kohli, now retired from the format, was known for his consistency. His ability to rack up runs, maintain a high average, and anchor innings made him a key figure for India in T20s. He wasn’t the flashiest player, but his calm, reliable presence in crucial moments made him a cornerstone of India’s T20I success.

On the other hand, Salt brings a more explosive, high-risk style to the game. His aggressive hitting, fast scoring, and ability to produce match-changing innings have made him a standout power-hitter.

Despite their contrasting approaches, both have made significant contributions to their teams, showing that T20I cricket doesn’t have one formula for success—each player offers something different and valuable.

