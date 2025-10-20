Virat Kohli vs Ricky Ponting - comparing their stats after 303 ODIs

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli made a much-awaited return to international cricket in Perth in the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia. Before this match, the 36-year-old was seen in action for the Men in Blue in the 2025 Champions Trophy in March. It was a disappointing return to the big stage for Kohli as he fell to left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc for an eight-ball duck.

The former India captain will be looking to put up a much better effort in the remaining two one-dayers of the series. The second one-day match will be played at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, October 23. The series will conclude with the third and final ODI at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25.

Kohli has featured in 303 ODIs so far. Ahead of the second India vs Australia one-dayer in Adelaide, we compare his batting stats with Aussie legend Ricky Ponting after the latter had also played the same number of matches.

Virat Kohli vs Ricky Ponting - Who has more runs and a better average after 303 ODIs?

In 303 ODIs, Kohli has amassed 14,181 runs at an average of 57.64 and a strike rate of 93.29. Of his 14,000-plus runs, 2,451 have come in 51 ODIs against Australia at an average of 53.28. He has also scored 1,657 runs in 33 matches against New Zealand (average of 55.23), 1,397 runs in 38 ODIs against England (average 41.08) and 1,504 runs in 31 ODIs against South Africa (average 65.39).

After 303 ODIs, Ponting had 11,223 runs to his name at an average of 43.33 and a strike rate of 80.49. Of his runs, 1,713 came in 48 matches against India at an average of 39.83. Ponting also scored 1,756 runs in 40 ODIs against New Zealand (average 54.87), 1,533 in 37 ODIs against South Africa (average 42.58) and 1,440 in 37 ODIs against Sri Lanka (average 45).

Virat Kohli vs Ricky Ponting - Who has more hundreds after 303 ODIs?

After 303 ODIs, Kohli has notched up a record 51 hundreds and 74 half-centuries. His best of 183 came off 148 balls against Pakistan in Mirpur in March 2012. Of his 51 centuries, 10 have come against Sri Lanka, nine against West Indies and eight against Australia. He has also notched up six hundreds against New Zealand.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Virat Kohli 14,181 57.64 93.29 183 51 74 Ricky Ponting 11,223 43.33 80.49 164 26 65

(Virat Kohli vs Ricky Ponting - ODI stats comparison after 303 matches)

After 303 matches, Ponting had 26 hundreds and 65 half-centuries to his name. His best of 164 came off 105 balls against South Africa in Johannesburg in March 2006. Of his 26 tons at that stage, six came against New Zealand, five against India and four against Sri Lanka. He also had three hundreds against England.

Virat Kohli vs Ricky Ponting - Who has a better record in wins after 303 ODIs?

Kohli has been part of 187 matches that India have won. In winning causes, he has totaled 10,324 runs at an average of 74.27 and a strike rate of 96.61, with the aid of 43 hundreds and 45 fifties. In 101 ODIs that India have lost, he has 3,537 runs at an average of 35.37 and a strike rate of 85.62.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Virat Kohli 187 10,324 74.27 96.61 183 43 45 Ricky Ponting 217 8,933 50.46 82.55 145 22 57

(Kohli vs Ponting - ODI stats comparison in wins after 303 matches)

Of his first 303 ODIs, Ponting had been part of 217 wins (including one for ICC World XI). In winning causes, he had 8,933 runs at an average of 50.46 and a strike rate of 82.55, with 22 tons and 57 fifties. In 73 ODIs that Australia lost, he had notched up 2,059 runs at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 73.79.

Virat Kohli vs Ricky Ponting - Who has a better record in chases after 303 ODIs?

Kohli has been part of 171 matches in which India have fielded first. In chases, he has amassed 8,064 runs in 160 innings at an average of 64 and a strike rate of 93.23, with 28 hundreds and 41 half-centuries. In 132 ODIs batting first, he has totaled 6,117 runs at an average of 50.97 and a strike rate of 93.37. His stats include 23 centuries and 33 fifties.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Virat Kohli 171 8,064 64 93.23 183 28 41 Ricky Ponting 134 4,109 41.92 75.40 124* 6 25

(Kohli vs Ponting - ODI stats comparison in chases after 303 matches)

Of his first 303 ODIs, Australia fielded first in 134 matches. In chases, he scored 4,109 runs at an average of 41.92 and a strike rate of 75.40, with six tons and 25 fifties. Batting first, he had 7,114 runs in 169 matches at an average of 44.18 and a strike rate of 83.76, with 20 hundreds and 40 half-centuries.

