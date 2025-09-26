Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma - comparing their ODI stats against Australia

Team India superstars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two of the greatest ODI batters of all time. Their respective records in the format speak for themselves. Kohli has played 302 one-day matches and has amassed 14,181 runs at an average of 57.88 and a strike rate of 93.34. The 36-year-old has 51 centuries and 74 half-centuries in the format. He is the only batter with 50 hundreds in ODIs.

Looking at Rohit's stats, he has played 273 one-day matches in which he has totaled 11,168 runs at an average of 48.76 and a strike rate of 92.80. The Hitman has 32 hundreds and 58 fifties in the format. The 38-year-old is the only batter with three double tons in the format. Also, his 264 against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in November 2013 is a record for the highest individual score in ODIs.

Facing six-time ODI World Cup champions Australia has been one of the toughest challenges for Indian batters over the years. In this feature, we compare Kohli and Rohit's batting stats in one-dayers against Australia.

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma - Who has a better average and strike rate in ODIs against Australia?

Kohli has played exactly 50 one-dayers against the Aussies. In 48 innings, he has scored 2,451 runs at an average of 54.46 and a strike rate of 93.69. Of his ODI runs against Australia, 1,483 have come at home from 29 matches in which he has averaged 57.03 at a strike rate of 96.48.

In 18 matches in Australia, the former Indian captain has scored 802 runs at an average of 47.17 and a strike rate of 88.71. Further, Kohli scored 82 against Australia in the 2019 World Cup clash at The Oval and 84 in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal match in Dubai.

Rohit has so far played 46 ODIs against Australia in which he has scored 2,407 runs at an average of 57.30 and a strike rate of 96.01. Of the opening batter's one-day runs against Australia, 1,332 have come in 25 matches in India at an average of 57.91 and a strike rate of 100.90.

In 19 ODIs Down Under, the right-handed batter has scored 990 runs at an average of 58.23 and a strike rate of 90.99. Rohit scored 57 in the 2019 World Cup clash against Australia at The Oval. In the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal in Dubai, he was dismissed for 28.

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma - Who has more hundreds in ODIs against Australia?

Kohli had notched up eight hundreds and 15 fifties against the Aussies in ODIs. His best of 123 came off 95 balls in Ranchi in March 2019. The knock featured 16 fours and a six. The batter also struck 118 off 121 balls in Visakhapatnam in October 2010 and a run-a-ball 117 in Melbourne in January 2016.

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Virat Kohli 48 2,451 54.46 93.69 123 8 15 Rohit Sharma 46 2,407 57.30 96.01 209 8 9

(Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma - ODIs stats comparison against Australia)

Rohit has also smashed eight hundreds against Australia apart from nine half-centuries. His best ODI score against the Aussies is 209, which came off 158 balls in Bengaluru in November 2013. The knock featured 12 fours and 16 sixes. The Hitman also smacked 171* off 163 balls in Perth in January 2016 and a sublime 141* off 123 in Jaipur in October 2013.

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma - Who has a better record in chases in ODIs against Australia?

In 31 innings in ODI chases against Australia, Kohli has scored 1,565 runs at an average of 53.96 and a strike rate of 94.61. The 36-year-old has registered six hundreds and seven half-centuries while batting second against Australia. In 17 innings that he has batted first, he has totaled 886 runs, averaging 55.37 at a strike rate of 92.09, with two hundreds and eight half-centuries.

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Virat Kohli 31 1,565 53.96 94.61 123 6 7 Rohit Sharma 29 1,418 54.53 94.03 141* 4 7

(Kohli vs Rohit - ODIs stats comparison in chases against Australia)

In 29 innings in ODI chases against Australia, Rohit has notched up 1,418 runs at an average of 54.53 and a strike rate of 94.03. The opening batter has four hundreds and seven fifties while batting second against Australia. In 17 innings while batting first, he has hit 989 runs, averaging 61.81 at a strike rate of 98.99, with four centuries and two half-centuries.

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma - Who has a better record in wins in ODIs against Australia?

Kohli has been part of 22 one-dayers that India have won against Australia. In winning causes, he has scored 1,337 runs at an average of 66.85 and a strike rate of 95.56. The star batter has five tons and seven fifties in winning causes. Three of his hundreds and eight of his half-centuries against Australia have come in losses.

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Virat Kohli 22 1,337 66.85 95.56 118 5 7 Rohit Sharma 21 1,234 64.94 93.55 209 4 5

(Kohli vs Rohit - ODIs stats comparison in wins against Australia)

Rohit has featured in 21 ODIs that the Men in Blue have won against Australia. In winning causes, he has scored 1,234 runs at an average of 64.94 and a strike rate of 93.55. The Hitman has four centuries and five half-centuries in wins. Four of his tons and as many half-centuries against Australia have come in losses.

