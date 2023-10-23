Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma - whose role has been more important for India at the 2023 World Cup?

In the context of a World Cup, every performance comes under the spotlight, especially if it is India in a home World Cup and more so, if it is the captain leading the way. Rohit Sharma started this campaign with a duck in the opening match against Australia but since then, he has found his range and effectively ended two matches well within the first powerplay.

Against Afghanistan, he managed to smash 76 runs from just 43 deliveries in the first 10 overs, and he continued his impressive form with 45 runs from 30 balls against Pakistan. Even against Bangladesh and New Zealand, he blazed away in the first 7-8 overs and allowed the middle order to take their time and never let the asking rate worry them.

Rohit Sharma has been demonstrating an elevated level of intent in One Day Internationals (ODIs) for a substantial period leading into the World Cup. Starting from 2022, when he took over captaincy of the side, a total of 35 batters have scored 300 runs or more within the first powerplay in ODIs. And only two batters have managed to do it with a higher strike rate than Rohit's impressive rate of 111.

As things stand right now, he is just behind Virat Kohli in the batting charts this World Cup. In five innings, he has already scored 311 runs at an average of 62. He has allowed Virat Kohli to march into the middle of the ground and take charge of the run chases.

Why Virat Kohli has found success in the World Cup so far?

Virat Kohli has bossed the World Cup so far

In the match against New Zealand, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja combined effectively, contributing 78 runs that brought India within touching distance of their fifth victory. The template was similar to what played out against Bangladesh, Kohli motored along in the middle phase and flicked the switch at the backend of the innings.

He has meant business since the first match of this tournament. India were struggling at 2 for 3 in their first match against Australia when Kohli joined hands with KL Rahul, soaked in all the pressure and won the match for his side - just the start India needed.

When questioned about Kohli's extraordinary run of form, India's captain, Rohit Sharma, found himself at a loss for words. Kohli's remarkable World Cup performance includes a total of 354 runs in five innings, featuring three half-centuries and a century.

"Honestly, there's not much more to add. We've witnessed his incredible consistency over the years. He maintains a composed demeanor and backs himself to deliver," the captain said about Kohli.

For the outsider, the Indian team looks relaxed, with all the players understanding their roles perfectly, putting their heads down and getting the job done. Rohit Sharma is quick off the blocks, setting the early template, and deflating bowling attacks in the first 10 overs and then Virat Kohli walks out calms things down, and marches towards the win.

Broadly speaking, both the players have been crucial to Team India's stellar run in the World Cup so far. While Kohli's presence in the batting order allows Rohit to go slam-bang from ball one, the latter's superb starts have helped Kohli take India through to the finish line.

For the Men in Blue to win the tournament, both their great batters will have to maintain their momentum.

