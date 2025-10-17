Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar - comparing their ODI stats in Australia ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 series

Virat Kohli will be seen in action when Team India take on Australia in the three-match one-day series Down Under from October 19 to October 25. The series will begin with the opening match in Perth and will be followed by ODIs at the Adelaide Oval and the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Ad

Kohli last represented Team India in the Champions Trophy in the UAE, which was held in February-March. He retired from T20Is in 2024 following the Men in Blue's triumph in the T20 World Cup. The former India captain also quit Tests ahead of the tour of England and will only be seen in ODIs now in international cricket.

Kohli's performance in the three match one-day series in Australia could be significant considering that the Men in Blue are building a team for the 2027 World Cup. Ahead of the India vs Australia 2025 series, we compare Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar's batting stats in ODIs Down Under.

Ad

Trending

Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar - Who has a better average and strike rate in ODIs in Australia?

Kohli has played 29 ODIs in Australia and has scored 1,327 runs at an average of 51.03 and a strike rate of 89.06. He scored 381 runs in five innings in 2016 at an average of 76.20 and a strike rate of 99.21. Kohli also scored 373 runs in eight innings in 2012, averaging 53.28 at a strike rate of 92.78.

Ad

Tendulkar played 47 ODIs in Australia, scoring 1,491 runs at an average of 34.67 and a strike rate of 75.26. The Master Blaster scored 399 runs in 10 innings in 2008, averaging 44.33 at a strike rate of 85.25. He also scored 352 runs in 10 innings in 1992, averaging 50.28 at a strike rate of 69.29.

Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar - Who has registered more 50-plus scores in ODIs in Australia?

Kohli has 11 50-plus scores in Australia - five hundreds and six fifties. His best of 133* came off 86 balls against Sri Lanka in Hobart in February 2012. Of his five hundreds in Australia, three came against the Aussies and one each against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Ad

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Virat Kohli 29 1,327 51.03 89.06 133* 5 6 Sachin Tendulkar 47 1,491 34.67 75.26 117* 1 10

Ad

(Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar - ODI batting stats comparison in Australia)

Tendulkar also registered 11 50-plus scores in Australia - one hundred and 10 fifties. His best of 117* came off 120 balls against the Aussies in Sydney in March 2008 in the first semifinal of the Commonwealth Bank Series. Of Tendulkar's 10 half-centuries, five came against Australia, two each against Pakistan and West Indies and one against Sri Lanka.

Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar - Who has a better record in wins in ODIs in Australia?

Kohli has been part of 12 ODI matches that India have won in Australia. In winning causes Down Under, he has scored 671 runs at an average of 67.10 and a strike rate of 90.43, with three hundreds and two half-centuries. In 15 ODIs that India have lost, he has scored 638 runs, averaging 42.53 at a strike rate of 89.35, with two hundreds and four half-centuries.

Ad

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Virat Kohli 12 671 67.10 90.43 133* 3 2 Sachin Tendulkar 15 771 64.25 83.44 117* 1 5

Ad

(Kohli vs Tendulkar - ODI batting stats comparison in wins in Australia)

Tendulkar was part of 15 ODIs that India won in Australia. In winning causes, he contributed 771 runs at an average of 64.25 and a strike rate of 83.44, with one hundred and five half-centuries. In 27 ODIs that the Men in Blue lost, he scored 659 runs, averaging 24.40 at a strike rate of 69.

Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar - Who has a better record in chases in ODIs in Australia?

In 18 innings in ODI chases in Australia, Kohli has scored 817 runs, averaging 51.06 at a strike rate of 92.31, with three tons and three half-centuries. In 11 innings while batting first, he has scored 510 runs at an average of 51 and a strike rate of 84.29, with two hundreds and three fifties.

Ad

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Virat Kohli 18 817 51.06 92.31 133* 3 3 Sachin Tendulkar 26 827 34.45 81.55 117* 1 5

Ad

(Kohli vs Tendulkar - ODI batting stats comparison in chases in Australia)

In 26 innings in ODI chases in Australia, Tendulkar scored 827 runs, averaging 34.45 at a strike rate of 81.55, with one hundred and five half-centuries. Batting first, he has 664 runs in 20 innings, averaging 34.94 at a strike rate of 68.66, with the aid of five half-centuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news