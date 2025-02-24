Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar - comparing their records in ODIs vs Pakistan

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are two of the most gifted batters the cricketing world has ever seen. It is only natural for them to turn up when it matters the most. From India's perspective, those are the matches against Pakistan. The dynamic of the rivalry may have changed over the years, the equation has been completely lopsided, but the hype and pressure remain the perennial common elements.

In the days of Tendulkar, a clash against Pakistan was a frequent occurrence, whether it be bilateral series or at the biggest stage in the form of tournaments. However, the rivalry's decline coincided with the Little Master's departure from the game, with only sporadic matches being contested in the modern era.

There are so many factors such as the overwhelming drop in the quality of the Pakistani bowling attack, and the way with which the format has changed over the years, which might not give the comparison any justice.

On that note, let us compare the records between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli when it comes to their displays against Pakistan in ODIs.

#1 Overall Numbers

Right off the bat, there is an overwhelming difference between the number of matches Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli have played against Pakistan in their careers. The former batter has played almost four times the matches when compared to Kohli.

Tendulkar had to face the likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar, and legendary Pakistani spinners in their prime. Still, he boasted a formidable record, with over 2500 runs at a healthy average. His exploits include five hundreds and 16 fifties.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, has also had to face quality Pakistani pacers, but they pale in comparison to the absolute legends of the past. The ace batter has inculcated a habit of performing against Pakistan irrespective of his form, cementing his status as a big-match player.

Despite the small sample size when compared to Tendulkar, the stunning record speaks for itself.

Player Name Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Sachin Tendulkar 67 2526 40.10 87.50 Virat Kohli 17 778 59.85 98.86

#2 Comparing the stats of the duo in wins against Pakistan

Due to the sheer disparity in the number of matches they have played against Pakistan, it becomes difficult to deduce their prowess. One way of determining it is through assessing their contribution to victories. Again, the difference in quality between the new-age Pakistan team and their predecessors is a huge factor that results in rather skewered numbers.

Tendulkar ended up on the losing side against Pakistan more than wins. However, there is a slight spike between his overall average and his average in wins.

Kohli, on the other hand, boasts an average of over 100 when it comes to wins over Pakistan, recently bolstered by his unbeaten ton against the rivals in the 2025 Champions Trophy. This showcases the influence he has in Team India's triumphs over their neighbors.

Kohli is only 553 runs behind Tendulkar in terms of runs in winning causes despite playing 20 innings less.

Player Name Matches Runs Average Sachin Tendulkar 31 1295 47.96 Virat Kohli 11 742 106.00

#3 Comparing the stats of the duo against Pakistan in ICC events

Given that the aforementioned parameters are not a level-playing field for obvious reasons, the only possible avenue remaining is comparing their record in ICC events. This is a far more justified means of comparing, given that they have played a similar number of ICC tournaments given their lengthy careers.

Sachin Tendulkar has an iconic record against Pakistan in ODI World Cups. He scored match-winning knocks in Team India's win over their rivals in the 2003 and 2011 editions. Surprisingly, despite playing 16 matches in the Champions Trophy, only one of them came against Pakistan. He was ruled out of the 2004 edition due to injury when the two sides faced each other for the first time in the event.

His sole outing against Pakistan in the competition came in the 2009 edition, where Mohammed Amir dismissed him for just eight runs.

Kohli, on the other hand, has two centuries against Pakistan in the ICC event, with the first one coming in the 2015 ODI World Cup. He also scored a couple of crucial fifties in the 2017 Champions Trophy and the 2019 ODI World Cup to compile an impressive record.

Sachin Tendulkar's record against Pakistan in ICC events

Matches Runs Average Strike Rate World Cup 5 313 78.25 83.24 Champions Trophy 1 8 8 57.14

Virat Kohli's record in ICC events against Pakistan

Matches Runs Average Strike Rate World Cup 4 209 52.25 90.86 Champions Trophy 5 224 112 93.72

