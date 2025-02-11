Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar - comparing their stats after 296 ODIs

Indian stalwarts Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are two names that dominate almost all the key ODI batting records. While Tendulkar was the dominant force of the 50-over format in the 1990s and 2000s, Kohli has played the role of an ideal successor in the 2010s and beyond.

The duo are No.1 and 2 in terms of most ODI centuries, with Kohli (50) overtaking Tendulkar (49) at the 2023 World Cup. Tendulkar is still the all-time leading run-scorer in ODIs with over 18,000 runs while Kohli is third with 13,911 runs.

The Indian batting legends have also been the ultimate match-winners in 50-over cricket, evidenced by Tendulkar's all-time record of 62 Player of the Match awards and Kohli's 41 awards (third all-time).

As Kohli fast approaches his 300th ODI, it is worth performing a fun comparative exercise with Tendulkar at the same stage in his ODI career. It speaks to Tendulkar's incredible longevity that at 296 ODIs (2002), which is Kohli's current ODI appearances, the former was still to play another three World Cups in 2003, 2007 and 2011.

On that note, let us compare the key numbers of Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar after 296 ODIs and find out who comes out on top.

Counting numbers

Arguably the two greatest run accumulators in ODI history, Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar boast impressive overall numbers after 296 ODIs. To start with, let us see how the duo stacks up in terms of runs, centuries and half-centuries after 296 ODI games.

Kohli vs Tendulkar - Counting numbers

Both run machines, Kohli and Tendulkar, set the world on fire with their ODI numbers after 296 games. Yet, as incredible as the Little Master was in piling on the numbers, his Indian successor has gone one better.

Kohli has scored over 2,000 runs, 17 centuries and 16 half-centuries more than Tendulkar at the 296-match mark in ODIs. While run-scoring has become much easier due to a variety of factors in Kohli's era, it still doesn't take away from the substantial lead he has over Tendulkar in the counting numbers.

Winner: Virat Kohli

Impact numbers

As important as quantitative numbers (above section) are, the true reflection on a player's production stems from his impact numbers. From a batting perspective, impact numbers in ODIs mainly include the overall average, strike rate and average and milestones (50s and 100s) in India's victories.

Let us look at how the Kohli vs Tendulkar contest has fared in terms of impact numbers after 296 ODIs each.

Kohli vs Tendulkar - Impact numbers

The impact numbers present a similar tale to the counting numbers, with Tendulkar boasting outstanding numbers, only to still be trumped by Kohli. The 44.27 overall average and the 60 + averages with 25 centuries in Indian wins by Tendulkar are sensational in isolation until one looks at Kohli's numbers.

The 36-year-old boasts an extraordinary 57.96 average after 296 ODIs, with the figure shooting up to over 75 in wins. The 42 centuries in India's ODI wins is the cherry on top of Kohli's delectable cake.

Winner: Virat Kohli

Conditions-based numbers

Cricket is a funny sport in that occasionally overall numbers can be made to look favorable for a player due to the performances against certain players skewing the big picture. To avoid that, we must break down Kohli and Tendulkar's numbers after 296 ODIs across specific conditions.

For the ease of this exercise, let us consider the major Test-playing nations - India, Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, West Indies, England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka and see how the duo performed in each country.

Kohli vs Tendulkar - Conditions-wise numbers

The above table clearly has Kohli asserting his ODI domination against Tendulkar further, with his averages being higher across all conditions. India's No.3 has averaged above 40 in all seven major Test-playing nations (has never played in Pakistan) and above 50 in five of the seven nations.

Meanwhile, Tendulkar's sub-40 average in four of the seven away nations and a 50+ average only in West Indies leaves him behind the conditions-based performance race against Kohli.

Winner: Kohli

ICC tournament numbers

Beyond the overall numbers, the all-time great players get measured predominantly by their performances in the biggest tournaments of the sport. Batters can score all the runs they wish in bilateral series but the fans almost unanimously remember their performances - good or bad, in ICC tournaments - World Cup and Champions Trophy.

As the final category of this comparison exercise, let us look at how Kohli and Tendulkar fared in ICC tournaments through their first 296 ODIs.

Kohli vs Tendulkar - ICC tournaments

It is part four of the same story with Tendulkar boasting brilliant numbers in ODI World Cups and Champions Trophies through his first 296 ODIs, only to find Kohli possessing even better numbers.

While the World Cup averages play to a near push, Kohli's Champions Trophy average of 88.16 almost doubles Tendulkar's impressive 46.71 average.

As an aside, Indian fans will breathe a sigh of relief even as Kohli battles to overcome his poor current form when they look at his Champions Trophy numbers.

Winner: Virat Kohli

Conclusion

Comparisons between eras are always tricky as the greats of the ongoing era feed off the natural evolution in a sport to boast better numbers than their predecessors. Yet, it is hard to ignore Kohli almost performing a clean sweep of Tendulkar across every field of each category after their respective first 296 ODIs.

Winner: Virat Kohli

