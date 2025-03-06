Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar - comparing their stats in ICC ODI knockouts

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar have had to carry the expectations when the pressure reaches fever pitch, which in the cricketing world arises during knockout fixtures. The fact that a loss could end their campaign instills a fear that has terrorized several world-class batters over the years, negating their skill level, and rendering it near useless.

India have been a regular member of the ICC knockout stages irrespective of the team's shape and form. Barring the odd slump here and there, they have been regarded as a threat in such events. However, India's record in knockout matches are questionable, exposing a brittle mentality, which has improved in recent times.

Both Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are familiar with getting so close to the title, and not winning it. However, from an individual point of view, they both have knockout fixture legacies worth preserving.

#1 Overall numbers

There is not much to separate between the two when it comes to their overall statistics in ICC events. The numbers clearly state that both players have been an imposing presence in such high-pressure matches. Although both have had their moments to forget in such fixtures, collectively those are solid numbers, especially compared to their peers.

Sachin Tendulkar, in particular, is the second-highest run-scorer in ICC ODI knockouts history, placed only behind Ricky Ponting. The legendary Australian skipper has scored 731 runs in 18 matches at an average of 45.68.

With another knockout match loading, and the 2027 ODI World Cup still not out of the picture, Kohli could potentially topple the record. But it will be a tall ask with no room for a bleak outing.

Player Name Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Sachin Tendulkar 16 682 48.71 80.40 Virat Kohli 13 530 48.18 89.98

#2 Comparing their stats in ICC ODI World Cup knockouts

Sachin Tendulkar played in six ODI World Cups, playing in the knockout stages of three of them (1996, 2003, and 2011). In seven matches across those three editions, Sachin has recorded 339 runs, with four fifties, but no hundreds.

Some of his memorable outings include the lone-fifty in the 1996 World Cup semifinal against Sri Lanka in Kolkata, and the match-winning 85 against Pakistan in Mohali during the 2011 edition.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, endured a rough start to his World Cup knockouts journey. He was not among the runs in the knockout matches in the 2011, 2015, and the 2019 ODI World Cup. His scores in the semi-finals were abysmal, as he chipped in with 0,3 and 1 in those editions.

He made amends with a match-winning ton in the 2023 ODI World Cup semifinal, and a fifty in the final to improve the record a touch.

Player Name Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Sachin Tendulkar 7 339 48.42 75.33 Virat Kohli 8 244 30.50 79.73

#3 Comparing their stats in ICC Champions Trophy knockouts

Sachin Tendulkar played in an era where the Champions Trophy was entirely a knockout-based competition. As a result, he has had the opportunity to play nine knockout matches in the Champions Trophy in four editions.

Sachin Tendulkar is the third-highest run scorer in Champions Trophy knockout matches, only behind Sourav Ganguly and Jacques Kallis. He slammed a famous hundred in India's first ever match in the competition against Australia in the 1998 edition in Bangladesh.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, has been part of the Indian team that have qualified for the Champions Trophy final three times in a row. In this run, he has been heavily involved in Team India's fortunes.

He played a match-winning knock in the 2013 Champions Trophy final against England, and in the 2025 edition semi-final against Australia, which propels his average close to 100. He has the chance to overtake Sachin Tendulkar with another prolific knock in the upcoming final against New Zealand.

Player Name Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Sachin Tendulkar 9 343 49.00 86.18 Virat Kohli 5 286 95.33 101.06

