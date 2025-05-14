Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar - comparing their stats at number 4 in Tests

Veteran Team India batter Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, May 12. The 36-year-old had already called it quits from T20Is, which means he will now be seen only in the ODI format. The Delhi batter's decision came just a few days after Rohit Sharma confirmed his retirement from Tests.

Ad

Kohli, who made his Test debut in 2011, ended up playing 123 Test matches in which he scored 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with the aid of 30 hundreds and 31 half-centuries. The right-handed batter was part of India's five-match Test series in Australia. He scored a ton in the opening Test in Perth, but ended the series with 190 runs in nine innings at an average of 23.75.

Kohli batted at the pivotal No. 4 position in Tests for a majority of his career, a slot which was earlier occupied by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. In the wake of Kohli's retirement, we compare his Test stats with that of Tendulkar at No. 4.

Ad

Trending

Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar - Who has scored more runs and has a better average at No. 4 in Tests?

Kohli batted at the No. 4 slot in 98 Tests. In 160 innings, he notched up 7,564 runs at an average of 50.09, with 26 hundreds and 21 half-centuries. The former India captain was also dismissed without scoring on 12 occasions, while he remained not out nine times.

Ad

Player Matches Runs Not outs Average HS 100s 50s 0s Virat Kohli 98 7,564 9 50.09 254* 26 21 12 Sachin Tendulkar 177 13,492 27 54.50 248* 44 58 11

Ad

(Kohli vs Tendulkar Test batting stats at No. 4)

Looking at Tendulkar, he batted at the No. 4 position in 177 Test matches. In 275 innings, the Master Blaster amassed 13,492 runs at an average of 54.40, with the aid of 44 centuries and 58 fifties. Tendulkar was dismissed for a duck on 11 occasions, while he returned unbeaten 27 times.

Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar - Who has scored more double hundreds at No. 4 in Tests?

Kohli scored all his seven Test double hundreds while batting at the No. 4 position. His maiden Test double ton came against West Indies at North Sound in July 2016 when he scored exactly 200. The right-hander followed it up with 211 against New Zealand in Indore (October 2016) and 235 against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai (December 2016).

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kohli notched up three double centuries in 2017 as well - 204 against Bangladesh in Hyderabad (February 2017), 213 against Sri Lanka in Nagpur (November 2017) and 243 against Sri Lanka in Delhi (December 2017). His career-best Test score of 254* was registered against South Africa in Pune in October 2019.

Like Kohli, Tendulkar also scored all his Test double centuries (six) at the No. 4 position. The Master Blaster's first double hundred came when he scored 217 against New Zealand in Ahmedabad in October 1999. He then scored 201* against Zimbabwe in Nagpur in November 2000.

Ad

Tendulkar hit a famous 241* against Australia in Sydney in January 2004 and followed it up with his career-best score of 248* against Bangladesh in Dhaka in December 2004. The former India captain also scored 203 against Sri Lanka in Colombo in July 2010 and 214 against Australia in Bengaluru in October 2010.

Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar - Who has a better record in winning causes at No. 4 in Tests?

Kohli was part of 50 Tests that India won when he batted at the No. 4 position. In 78 innings, he scored 3,893 runs at an average of 54.06, with 12 hundreds and 11 half-centuries. He was dismissed for a duck seven times and was not out on six occasions. Kohli's best of 254* against South Africa came in a winning cause.

Ad

Player Matches Runs Not outs Average HS 100s 50s 0s Virat Kohli 50 3,893 6 54.06 254* 12 11 7 Sachin Tendulkar 69 5,529 16 63.55 248* 20 21 2

Ad

(Kohli vs Tendulkar Test batting stats at No. 4 in winning causes)

Tendulkar featured in 69 Tests that India won when he batted at the No. 4 position. In 103 innings, he totaled 5,529 runs at an average of 63.55, with 20 tons and 21 fifties. He was out for a duck only twice and remained not out on 16 occasions. Tendulkar's best of 248* against Bangladesh came in a winning cause.

Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar - Who has a better record in SENA nations at No. 4 in Tests?

Kohli played 44 matches in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) while batting at No. 4 in Tests. In 80 innings, he scored 3,363 runs at an average of 43.11, with 11 hundreds and 13 fifties. He was out for a duck five times and returned unbeaten on two occasions.

Ad

Of his 11 centuries in SENA countries, six came against Australia from 15 Tests and two each against England and South Africa from 15 and nine matches, respectively. Kohli also scored one hundred in New Zealand from five Tests.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tendulkar played 50 Tests in SENA countries while batting at the No. slot. In 85 innings, he totaled 4,062 runs at an average of 51.41, with 12 hundreds and 19 half-centuries. The former India captain was dismissed for a duck four times and remained unbeaten on six occasions.

Of Tendulkar's 12 tons, five came against the Aussies from 16 matches and three each against South Africa and England from 13 and 14 Tests, respectively. He also scored one hundred in New Zealand from seven Tests.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news