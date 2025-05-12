Virat Kohli vs Sourav Ganguly - comparing their captaincy stats in Tests

Amid speculation over his red-ball future, Virat Kohli confirmed his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, May 12. The former India captain announced his retirement from Test cricket without much fanfare, with a heartwarming post on his Instagram handle. The 36-year-old admitted that the decision was a tough one, but also added that it was the right one according to him.

Kohli ended his career with 123 Test matches played over a period of 14 years. The right-handed batter amassed 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85. His Test stats include 30 hundreds and 31 half-centuries. The Delhi batter's numbers saw a significant dip post 2019. Starting 2020, he featured in 39 Tests and scored 2,028 runs at an average of 30.72, with only three centuries to his name.

When it comes to leadership, Kohli is often compared to Sourav Ganguly, who was also known as a feisty character on the cricket field. In the wake of the former's Test retirement, we compare the captaincy stats of the two giants of Indian cricket.

Virat Kohli vs Sourav Ganguly - Who has more Test wins as captain and a better win percentage?

In terms of Test wins, Kohli is India's most successful leader. He captained the country in 68 matches out of which India won 40 and lost 17, while 11 matches ended in a draw. Of his 40 Test wins, 24 came in home conditions and 16 away. The 36-year-old ended his Test captaincy stint with a win percentage of 58.82.

Player Matches Wins Losses Draws Win % Virat Kohli 68 40 17 11 58.82 Sourav Ganguly 49 21 13 15 42.85

(Kohli vs Ganguly Test captaincy stats)

Ganguly is third on the list of India's most successful Test captains. He led the team in 49 matches out of which India won 21 and lost 13. A total of 15 matches ended in a draw. Of Ganguly's 21 Test wins, 10 were registered at home and 11 away. Six of the away wins, though, came in Zimbabwe and Bangladesh. Ganguly ended his captaincy stint with a win percentage of 42.85.

Virat Kohli vs Sourav Ganguly - Who has a better record as Test captain in SENA nations?

The greatness of a captain in cricket is often judged by his record as a leader in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) nations. Kohli led India to victory in seven Test matches in SENA countries.

Under the Delhi batter, India won two Test matches in Australia during the 2018-19 tour. The visit turned out to be a historic one as India registered their maiden Test series triumph in Australia. Under Kohli, India also won three Tests in England and two in South Africa between 2018 and 2021.

During Ganguly's reign, Team India only won two Test matches in SENA nations. They beat Australia by four wickets in the famous Adelaide Test of 2003 in which Rahul Dravid scored 233 & 72*. Under Ganguly's captaincy, India also beat England by an innings and 46 runs at Leeds in August 2002. Dravid (148), Ganguly (128) and Sachin Tendulkar (193) all excelled in this Test.

Virat Kohli vs Sourav Ganguly - Who has a better record with the bat as Test captain?

In 68 Tests that Kohli captained India, he scored 5,864 runs at an average of 54.80, with the aid of 20 hundreds and 18 fifties, which included a best of 254*. As non-captain, the veteran batter notched up 3,366 runs in 55 Tests at a comparatively lower average of 37.40, with 10 centuries and 13 half-centuries.

Player Matches Runs HS Average 100s 50s Virat Kohli 68 5,864 254* 54.80 20 18 Sourav Ganguly 49 2,561 144 37.66 5 13

(Kohli vs Ganguly batting stats as captain)

In the 49 Tests that Ganguly led India in, the left-handed batter scored 2,561 runs at an average of 37.66, with five hundreds, 13 fifties and a best of 144. As non-captain, Ganguly played 64 Tests. He had a much better record as a batter when not leading the side. The southpaw scored 4,651 runs at an average of 45.15, with 11 hundreds, 22 fifties and a best of 239.

