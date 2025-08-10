Virat Kohli vs Viv Richards - comparing their stats in ODI cricket

Former Team India captain Virat Kohli is one of the greatest batters to have graced the game of cricket, especially when it comes to one-day cricket. If we take a look at his exceptional record, he has played 302 matches and has amassed 14,181 runs. He holds the record for most ODI tons - 51. Kohli was part of the Indian team that won the 2011 World Cup and finished runners-up in 2023.

The Indian batting star is often compared to Sir Viv Richards, who was renowned for his dominant batting style during his playing days. Richards played 187 ODIs, scoring 6,721 runs. He was a key member of the West Indies side that won the 1975 and 1979 World Cups and finished runners-up in 1983.

In this feature, we put together a statistical comparison of the two batting stalwarts, looking at some key performance parameters.

Virat Kohli vs Viv Richards - Who has a better average in ODI cricket?

Kohli has a brilliant average of 57.88 in the one-day format. Looking at his ODI record against top teams, he has played 50 matches against Australia and has scored 2,451 runs at an average of 54.46. Kohli had also 1,397 runs in 38 matches against England, averaging 41.08. Further, he averages 55.23 in 33 matches against New Zealand and 65.39 in 31 matches against South Africa.

Richards ended his ODI career with an average of exactly 47. He scored 2,187 runs in 54 games against Australia at an average of 50.86 and 1,619 runs in 36 matches against England, averaging 57.82. Further, the former Windies captain also 997 runs in 31 ODIs against India at an average of 47.47 and 379 runs in 12 matches against New Zealand, averaging 54.14.

Virat Kohli vs Viv Richards - Who has scored more hundreds in winning causes in ODI cricket?

As mentioned earlier, Kohli has scored a record 51 ODI tons. Of these, as many as 43 have come in winning causes and seven in losses, while the Indian batting star has also scored one ton in a tied match. His career-best one-day score of 183 was registered against Pakistan in Mirpur in the 2012 Asia Cup. Kohli was named Player of the Match for his 148-ball knock as India won the game by six wickets.

Player Innings Runs Average HS SR 100s 50s % of 100s in wins Virat Kohli 290 14,181 57.88 183 93.34 51 74 84.31 (43/51) Viv Richards 167 6,721 47 189* 90.20 11 45 100 (11/11)

(Virat Kohli vs Viv Richards batting stats in ODIs)

Richards scored a total of 11 one-day hundreds to go with 45 half-centuries. Incredibly, West Indies never lost a one-day match when Richards crossed the century mark. His career-best ODI score of 189* came off 170 balls against England in Manchester in 1984. Richards struck 21 fours and five sixes and also claimed two wickets as West Indies won the game by 104 runs.

Virat Kohli vs Viv Richards - Who has a better record in chases in ODI cricket?

Kohli just loves chasing in one-day cricket. In 171 matches when India have chased, he has scored 8,064 runs at an average of 64, with the aid of 28 hundreds and 41 half-centuries. In contrast, he averages 51.40 when India bat first. Kohli's record is even better in winning causes in chases. In 101 innings, he has scored 5,998 runs at an average of 88.20, with 24 hundreds and 26 half-centuries.

Richards featured in 105 matches when West Indies fielded first. In 87 innings, he scored 3,010 runs at an average of 44.92, with the aid of three tons and 21 fifties. In contrast, he averaged 48.42 when West Indies batted first. In matches that the Windies won while chasing, Richards contributed 2,203 runs in 58 innings at an average of 57.97, with three hundreds and 15 half-centuries to his name.

Virat Kohli vs Viv Richards - Who has a better World Cup record in ODI cricket?

Kohli has played in 37 ODI World Cup matches so far, scoring 1,795 runs at an average of 59.83 and a strike rate of 88.20, with five hundreds and 12 half-centuries. In knockout matches in the ICC event, he has scored 244 runs in eight innings at an average of 30.50. Kohli's best of 117 came in the 2023 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand, which was also his landmark 50th ODI ton.

Player Innings Runs Avg HS SR 100s 50s 100s in finals Virat Kohli 37 1,795 59.83 117 88.20 5 12 0 Viv Richards 21 1,013 63.31 181 85.05 3 5 1

(Virat Kohli vs Viv Richards batting stats in ODI World Cup)

Richards featured in 23 World Cup matches for West Indies. In 21 innings, he scored 1,013 runs at an average of 63.31 and a strike rate of 85.05, with three hundreds and five fifties to his name. In six knockout matches in the ICC event, he smashed 303 runs at a stupendous average of 75.75. Richards famously slammed 138* off 157 balls in the 1979 World Cup final against England at Lord's.

