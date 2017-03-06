Virat Kohli's controversial lbw decision

Virat Kohli was given out lbw and his decision to review went in vain as the original decision was withheld.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 06 Mar 2017, 14:26 IST

Kohli was unlucky to be given out lbw

Virat Kohli’s tryst with the Decision Review System (DRS) shows no sign of getting better after the Indian Test captain was given out lbw by umpire Nigel Llong off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood in controversial circumstances just before tea on day three of the second Test between India and Australia.

Extra Cover: Ian Healy losing respect for Virat Kohli

The right-hander was given out LBW by the umpire on 15 and although replays showed that the ball went on to hit the stumps, the impact looked like it was simultaneously hitting both the bat and the pad. But the third umpire ruled that there was no conclusive proof to overturn the on-field umpire’s decision and hence Kohli was sent to the pavilion.

What was most surprising was the umpire decision in the first place took everyone by surprise. Josh Hazlewood had a muted appeal for leg before and Virat Kohli knew that he had hit the ball so was surprised to see the finger go up and reviewed immediately.

Kohli reviewed the decision before the umpire gave him out

Kohli had no hesitation in going for the review as he knew that he had hit and the third umpire certainly took his to review whether he did or not. Although it did look as though it was going to hit the stumps, the question of whether it hit the bat or pad first was always going to be the big question.

The question was always going to be whether it hit bat or pad first

It clearly looked as though the ball hit the pad and the bat at the same even if the initial response and Kohli’s immediate review suggested that it hit the bat first. and the more the video was slowed down, the more inconsistent it became.

Extra Cover: India vs Australia 2nd Test: Live Commentary

The replays didn't seem extremely conclusive at establishing what the ball hit first.

It was the split screen of the ball's first impact that continued to highlight the fact that it was inconclusive even more. Although it seems like the ball hit the bat and pad at the same time, there was no conclusive proof that the ball hit the bat first, which was what was required.

The ball went on to hit the stumps but the call was marginal at best

The impact was umpire’s call and everything else was red. And since the umpire’s original decision was out, the decision was not overturned and Kohli had to walk back after another failure with the bat.

Extra Cover: SK Epic Cricket Fails: Virat Kohli makes a huge DRS blunder

However, this DRS call was marginal at best and the Indian captain could certainly count himself unlucky to be given out, even though his DRS review seemed perfectly valid. And the fact that he walked off in a fit of rage knowing he had hit the ball shows that the decision was by no means an open and shut chase.

The fans on twitter certainly had their say on the whole issue.

Meanwhile Virat Kohli to DRS:What's my Fault ?#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/or2BajLMs6 — Sir Rohit Sharma (@SirRohitSharma_) March 6, 2017

That was unfortunate decision to give out for Virat Kohli and there is saying



" Benefit of the doubt should go to batsman " — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) March 6, 2017