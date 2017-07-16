Virat Kohli's shots are now being used in Math lessons

Anita Kishore, a new age video teacher associated with Byju's, uses Kohli's shots to teach Mathematical concepts.

Virat Kohli’s shots are popular examples for explaining mathematical concepts

Virat Kohli's cricketing shots are now included in the syllabus used by the new generation of video teachers. Anita Kishore – a teacher associated with the online learning app Byju's – stated that she uses the Indian skipper's shots to explain the concept of a parabola to her students.

Anita spoke about her idea that draw examples from Kohli's famous shots. According to Times of India, she spoke about the role of teachers in getting the students interested in the subject. “We start each other with a hook question that connects with the child's interest.” She doesn't believe that any subject is boring. Instead, she considers it to be the job of the teachers to draw the attention of the students towards the topic using instances with which the latter can relate.

Byju's is an online educational app which functions via a digital platform. The teachers use videos with different visual effects and animations to explain the concepts. They rely on popular real life examples to keep the students interested in learning a particular topic.

Anita Kishore is a 30-year-old teacher who is a gold-medalist in engineering and management. The reason behind her use of Kohli's shots to explain the concepts of the parabola is the immense popularity of Kohli amongst children. Students are automatically drawn towards the lesson once they see that the introduction to the lesson is based on their favourite cricketer.

Not only this, her sources of examples range from cricketers to cartoons. Anything that is easily relatable for the students helps her and others in this profession. They fetch the most interesting instances that can be used for explaining the concept.

Virat Kohli is one of the most popular figures in India, especially with the young cricket fans. He constantly switches between his favourite shots that include cover drives, reverse sweeps, uppercuts, inside outs and much more. Each of these shots carry a unique geometrical angle which can be conveniently used to explain the different lines and curves in the graphs. The students are familiar with these shots either because they have watched him play and might have also tried to imitate the same.

In any case, it definitely helps them understand the concept in details. This approach is very creative and has the potential to keep the students hooked to the video lessons.