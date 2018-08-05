Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Virat Kohli's India make Test matches fun again

Raghav Sood
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
246   //    05 Aug 2018, 21:20 IST

The Modern Master
The Modern Master

The recently concluded first Test match between India and England may have ended in a heartbreaking loss for India but it had every bit of the ebbs and flows that we generally associate with Test match cricket.

In the era of T20s and power hitting, it was a refreshing site to see batsmen being challenged by the swing and spin on offer at Edgbaston right throughout the match. Having watched a lot of cricket since the turn of the century, one thing that stands out in Kohli's team is the stomach for a fight irrespective of the match situation whether playing at home or away.

The signs of this were pretty evident when Kohli captained in the Adelaide test match in 2014 and went for a stiff chase of 364 rather than settling for a draw on the final day. Ever since that, Virat has inspired his men to play Test matches with an aggressive mindset resulting in some thrilling contests.

Be it Ishant Sharma's spell to Steve Smith at Bangalore or Hardik Pandya's pyrotechnics en route to a quick-fire century versus Sri Lanka in 2017, it has been enthralling for the fans of cricket's purest format. The way the Indian bowlers stuck it out on that last day of the Johannesburg Test match earlier this year was as much a treat to watch as the run machine Kohli's display of masterful batting in South Africa and recently in Edgbaston.

The aggressive demeanour in the field has made for a cricketing spectacle and helped the team make remarkable comebacks like the one against Australia last year at home. While the bowler-friendly pitches and the opposition have certainly played its part, the positive vibes and aggression of Virat, the leader, has played a big role in the team's outlook.

While the results might not have always gone their way but this Indian team has definitely made Test matches enthralling to watch. If the latest one at Edgbaston is anything to go by, better be prepared for some more heart-stopping nail bitters in the future.

England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket
Raghav Sood
CONTRIBUTOR
