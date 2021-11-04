T20 World Cup 2021: Match-fixing controversy after India-Afghanistan match  

India was already facing a lot of criticism from its own fans after losing the first two games of the tournament. They finally registered their first win against Afghanistan by a massive margin.
We've seen intimidating threats onto Mohammed Shami and Virat Kohli over the past few days post their defeat against Pakistan. But viewers declined to give credit to team India for yesterday's match as well. Claiming the game was fixed, these audiences are ruining the reputation of the sport and Shoaib Akhtar stands by India and Afghanistan against the accusation.
Shoaib Akhtar rubbished match-fixing claims in India-Afghanistan contest
This is definitely a great gesture from the former Pakistan player to support both teams. Cricket viewers are showing their love for him on various social media platforms.
On the other hand, Afghanistan gave a decent fight in spite of losing the game. They are still on a safer edge in the tournament though. Skipper, Mohammed Nabi played a decent knock of 35(32) and Karim Janat fired with a 42(22) to help their team, reach a 140+ mark. Their bowling was definitely not up to the mark but they worked hard.
A comprehensive victory for India came right from the opening. While Rohit gave a promising start of 74(47), KL Rahul showed off his class later with a 69(48). Middle-order batsmen Rishab Pant 27*(13) and Hardik Pandya 35*(13) pulled off 50 odd runs in just the last 3 overs. Team India posted the highest score of the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup, making 210 runs.
The Indian bowling department did well enough as well, restricting Afghanistan to a mere 144 picking up 7 wickets. Mohammed Shami struck off with a 3 wicket haul, with the figures 3/32. Ravichandran Ashwin managed to put down a couple of wickets and Ravindra Jadeja took one. All this led to a huge win by 66 runs and Indian fans are delighted for their comeback.
Remember this is T20 cricket where anything can happen. Group-B is having close encounters where India, Afghanistan and New Zealand are fighting for the one single spot.
