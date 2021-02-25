Virender Sehwag labels Rishabh Pant 'the ultimate street cricketer' for his antics behind the stumps

Rishabh Pant has entertained the cricket universe with his explosive batting performances and amusing comments from behind the stumps. Now, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has given him the tag of the 'ultimate street cricketer' for his chatter behind the syumps.

Rishabh Pant received the opportunity to play a pink-ball Test for the first time in his career today. After the day ended, Virender Sehwag posted a clip from the opening day's play in Ahmedabad, where Pant's remarks from behind the wickets seemed to be confusing Ben Foakes and Jack Leach.

Team India could have earned another wicket there because of the miscommunication between the two Englishmen.

"The ultimate street cricketer - #rishabhpant , make so much noise that the batsman gets confused. Who else after watching this think they could have been wicket keeper just by making such sounds?" - Virender Sehwag

Even though Team India did not get a wicket then, Jack Leach departed a few deliveries later. Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin's brilliance restricted the England cricket team to a 112-run total at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Can Rishabh Pant replicate his pink-ball heroics in Ahmedabad?

Rishabh Pant hit a 73-ball 103* in a tour game against Australia A

Rishabh Pant played a pink-ball practice match against Australia A during India's Australia 2020-21 tour. He destroyed the opposition bowling attack with a quickfire ton in the second innings.

Pant smashed nine fours and six sixes in his 73-ball 103* at the Sydney Cricket Ground. While he has not come out to bat yet in the ongoing Ahmedabad Test, it will be interesting to see if he could play the same way here.