Virender Sehwag, Wasim Jaffer, Gautam Gambhir, and other cricketers react to Yusuf Pathan's retirement

Yusuf Pathan announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on Friday (February 26). The Baroda-based all-rounder shared two emotional posts on Facebook to inform his fans about his decision to end his cricketing career.

Many fans would remember Yusuf Pathan made his international debut in the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 final against the Pakistan cricket team. Yusuf scored an 8-ball 15, smacking a four and a six to give India a flying start.

Pathan played 57 ODIs and 22 T20Is for Team India, aggregating over 1,000 international runs. He also picked up 46 international wickets with his right-arm off-spin.

In his international career, Yusuf Pathan shared the dressing room with many great cricketers. Here's how the top cricket stars reacted to his retirement.

Irfan Pathan, Karun Nair send wishes to Yusuf Pathan on his retirement

You have been a champion player Lala. Bowlers use to fear bowling to you — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 26, 2021

Congratulations @iamyusufpathan on a glorious career. Happy retirement and best wishes for the future. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) February 26, 2021

WC winner, WT20 winner, and who can forget that 210* in record chase of 541 in Duleep trophy final. You can be mighty proud of what you've achieved Yusuf. All the best for the second innings. — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 26, 2021

Congratulations on a wonderful career, Yusuf. Wish you all the best in retirement. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 26, 2021

Advertisement

A stalwart retires from the beautiful game today. Yusuf inspired thousands of kids and represented the nation with utmost pride and passion! Wishing good luck to him for this new chapter in his life! ❤️@iamyusufpathan #yusufpathan — Karun Nair (@karun126) February 26, 2021

Congratulations bhai sahab on a wonderful career and for giving some unforgettable memories to the fans. Wishing you the best in the future endeavours. — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) February 26, 2021

Many congratulations @iamyusufpathan on ur retirement !! Wishing you the very best moving forward!! — Mithun Manhas (@MithunManhas) February 26, 2021

Advertisement

A gem of a person & a true match winner. It was my privilege to play for both India & KKR with you. Take a bow @iamyusufpathan! Lots of love! pic.twitter.com/Kd0Hym8N7t — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 26, 2021

Yusuf Pathan was best known for his big-hitting skills. To date, Yusuf holds the record for the fastest IPL ton in the second innings. He hit a 37-ball century while chasing a 213-run target against the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2010.

Speaking of his top performances in domestic cricket, Yusuf Pathan scored 210* for the West Zone to help his team chase a 541-run target against the South Zone in Duleep Trophy 2010.

Yusuf Pathan recorded two ODI hundreds for the Indian cricket team. The first century came against the New Zealand cricket team in Bengaluru. Pathan's 96-ball 123* powered India to a 5-wicket win after New Zealand scored 315 in the first innings.

Yusuf Pathan

His second ODI hundred came in a fixture versus South Africa at the SuperSport Park. Team India was struggling at 119/8 while chasing a 316-run target when he took centre-stage. Pathan had a 100-run partnership for the tenth wicket for Zaheer Khan, where Pathan played the aggressor's role.

Yusuf lost his wicket to Morne Morkel after a 70-ball 105. Unfortunately, Team India lost that match by 33 runs via the D/L method.