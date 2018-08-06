Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Vitality Blast 2018: Durham vs Lancashire Preview and Playing XI

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
136   //    06 Aug 2018, 23:07 IST

Durham Jets v Yorkshire Vikings - Vitality Blast
Durham is currently second on the North Group points table with six wins and three losses from nine league matches

After facing defeat in their previous fixtures, Both Durham Jets and Lancashire Lightning will look to get back on the winning track when they clash in the North Group fixture of the Vitality Blast 2018 at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday, August 7.

Both teams have played 25 matches against each other in T20 tournaments. Lancashire has won 18 of those and Durham have won six with one of the matches have resulted in a tie.

Both the teams have played really well up till now and they will be aiming to win this match and boost their chances of a quarter-finals berth.

Durham Jets

Durham is currently second on the North Group points table with six wins and three losses from nine league matches.

They lost their last game by three wickets against Worcestershire. Jets had won five matches in a row before losing the previous one and most of those wins were secured by healthy margins. In last game against Worcestershire, Durham scored massive 194/7.

But their bowlers failed to defend that total as Worcestershire reached their target with two balls to spare.

With the bat, The opening pair of Tom Latham and Graham Clark has done a good job for the team so far. Latham is third on the Vitality Blast runs charts with 355 runs, which includes three fifties and he is coming off a quickfire 49-ball 78 in the previous game against Worcestershire. While his partner Clark is not too far behind with 322 runs and three fifties.

With the ball, James Weighell and Nathan Rimmington have taken 13 and 12 wickets respectively in nine matches and they seem to be the main threats for the opposition.

While Barry McCarthy, who claimed a four-wicket haul in his previous outing will once again be the go-to man for skipper Tom Latham.

Expected Playing XI: Tom Latham (C), Graham Clark, Ben Whitehead, Liam Trevaskis, Barry McCarthy, Ryan Davies, Chris Rushworth, Ryan Pringle, Stuart Poynter, James Weighell and Nathan Rimmington.


Leicestershire Foxes v Lancashire Lightning - Vitality Blast
Lancashire has won five and lost three out of the nine matches they have played so far and are currently placed fourth in the North Group standings

Lancashire Lightning

In a similar fashion, Lancashire has won five and lost three out of the nine matches they have played so far and are currently placed fourth in the North Group standings.

They were on a five-match winning streak before facing back to back defeats against Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire in their encounters. In their previous game against Leicestershire, Lancashire posted 190. But in reply Leicestershire raced to target with eight balls to spare.

With the bat, Alex Davies has struck four half-centuries in seven innings and is coming on the back of a magnificent 56-ball 94 against Leicestershire. While Davies is going to be the key man here and is expected to be benefited in Old Trafford.

With the ball, Toby Lester has been their best bowler in this season with 11 wickets in seven matches. Wjile Parkinson too has done a pretty decent job having taken nine wickets in eight matches at an acceptable economy rate of 8.05. They will mostly bank on these two to do the damage.

Expected Playing XI: Dane Vilas (C), Steven Croft, James Faulkner, Danny Lamb, Mark Watt, Toby Lester, Matthew Parkinson, Alex Davies, Karl Brown, Arron Lilley and Josh Bohannon.

Topics you might be interested in:
Vitality Blast, 2018 Durham Cricket Lancashire cricket Dane Vilas Tom Latham Old Trafford Cricket Stadium
Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
T20 Blast 2018: Leicestershire vs Lancashire preview and...
RELATED STORY
Vitality T20 Blast: Yorkshire Vikings vs Worcestershire...
RELATED STORY
T20 Blast 2018: Middlesex vs Surrey Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Imran Tahir to play for Durham in the Vitality Blast
RELATED STORY
Harmanpreet Kaur blasts off in style on Lancashire debut
RELATED STORY
Eclipsing everyone else: The dream run of Smriti Mandhana...
RELATED STORY
Vitality Blast T20 matches round-up: Surrey register...
RELATED STORY
10 best players of all time from Lancashire
RELATED STORY
Vitality T20 Blast game between Yorkshire and Derbyshire...
RELATED STORY
Root sends Lancashire spinning to defeat ahead of India...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Vitality Blast 2018
| Yesterday
ESX 157/5 (20.0 ov)
SRY 159/4 (16.3 ov)
Surrey win by 6 wickets
ESX VS SRY live score
| Yesterday
WAR 187/7 (20.0 ov)
NOR 170/7 (20.0 ov)
Birmingham Bears win by 17 runs
WAR VS NOR live score
| Yesterday
MSX 131/10 (20.0 ov)
GLA 135/3 (12.5 ov)
Glamorgan win by 7 wickets
MSX VS GLA live score
| Yesterday
SSX 169/5 (20.0 ov)
SOM 170/7 (19.3 ov)
Somerset win by 3 wickets
SSX VS SOM live score
| Yesterday
KNT 160/5 (20.0 ov)
GLO 164/2 (19.2 ov)
Gloucestershire win by 8 wickets
KNT VS GLO live score
| Tomorrow, 05:30 PM
Lancashire
Durham
LAN VS DUR preview
| Tomorrow, 05:30 PM
Glamorgan
Essex
GLA VS ESX preview
| Wed, 08 Aug, 05:30 PM
Durham
Leicestershire
DUR VS LEI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us