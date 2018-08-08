Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Vitality Blast 2018 Yorkshire vs Lancashire Predicted Playing XI and Match Preview

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
155   //    08 Aug 2018, 15:04 IST

Lancashire Lightning got the better of Yorkshire Vikings in their encounter last month. The latter will now look to avenge their defeat from last time around when the two teams face-off for the second time in the North Group fixture of the Vitality Blast 2018 on Thursday, August 9 at Headingley in Leeds. Both teams have won 12 times each in the 26 matches they have played against each other while two of those matches have resulted in a tie. While rain affected the clash earlier this season at Manchester, Lancashire pulled off a thrilling one-run victory over Yorkshire.

Stat: Yorkshire Vikings will be playing this match at home and they have an incredible record at this venue. They have won 15 of the last 17 completed T20 matches at Headingley which includes four out of the five they have played here so far this season.

Durham Jets v Yorkshire Vikings - Vitality Blast
Yorkshire Vikings: Vitality T20 Blast 2018

Yorkshire Vikings: Yorks have won six and lost four out of the ten matches they have played so far and are currently ranked third in the North Group standings with 12 points.

With the bat, Kane Williamson cracked an unbeaten 52 in the previous game against Northamptonshire to star in his side's six-wicket win, and Adam Lyth who is currently their leading run scorer with 277 runs in ten matches will be the key men in this batting line-up.

With the ball, skipper Steven Patterson has been their most successful bowler with ten wickets in as many matches. David Willey and Azeem Rafiq are the other big threats in this bowling attack. The former has done a good job for England in T20Is and the onus will be on him to strike early with the ball.

Expected Playing XI: Steven Patterson (C), Jack Brooks, Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, David Willey, Kane Williamson, Gary Ballance, Harry Brook, Jonathan Tattersall, Jordan Thompson and Azeem Rafiq.


Lancashire Lightning v Leicestershire Foxes - Vitality Blast
Lancashire Lightning: Vitality T20 Blast 2018

Lancashire Lightning: Lancashire have done all right up till now and they find themselves at fourth place in a highly competitive North Group with five wins and four losses in 10 matches. Their batting seems to have no major concerns at the moment but they will need to work on their bowling a bit more as the tournament approaches its business end.

With the bat, Alex Davies recently blitzed a 56-ball 94 against Leicestershire. The opening batsman is among the leading run-getters of the season with 382 runs in 8 innings. Apart from him, Lancs will also look to the likes of Dane Vilas and Karl Brown to score the big runs.

With the ball, Toby Lester has taken the most wickets for Lancashire this season and the team will want him to get some early breakthroughs. Matthew Parkinson and James Faulkner have also done a pretty decent job so far. But they were unable to stop the flow of runs as the team conceded 170+ scores to the opposition in the past few matches. This might be an area of concern for the skipper.

Expected Playing XI: Dane Vilas (C), Steven Croft, James Faulkner, Jordan Clark, Mark Watt, Toby Lester, Matthew Parkinson, Alex Davies, Karl Brown, Arron Lilley and Josh Bohannon.

Topics you might be interested in:
Vitality Blast, 2018 Yorkshire Cricket Lancashire cricket James Faulkner Dane Vilas
Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Vitality Blast 2018: Durham vs Lancashire Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Vitality T20 Blast: Yorkshire Vikings vs Worcestershire...
RELATED STORY
T20 Blast 2018: Leicestershire vs Lancashire preview and...
RELATED STORY
Eclipsing everyone else: The dream run of Smriti Mandhana...
RELATED STORY
Vitality T20 Blast game between Yorkshire and Derbyshire...
RELATED STORY
Root sends Lancashire spinning to defeat ahead of India...
RELATED STORY
T20 Blast 2018: Middlesex vs Surrey Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Harmanpreet Kaur blasts off in style on Lancashire debut
RELATED STORY
Vitality Blast T20 matches round-up: Surrey register...
RELATED STORY
10 best players of all time from Lancashire
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Vitality Blast 2018
| Yesterday
DUR 154/7 (20.0 ov)
LAN 150/9 (20.0 ov)
Durham Jets win by 4 runs
DUR VS LAN live score
| Yesterday
GLA 198/7 (20.0 ov)
ESX 192/6 (20.0 ov)
Glamorgan win by 6 runs
GLA VS ESX live score
HAM 45/2 (6.0 ov)
SOM
LIVE
Somerset won the toss and elected to bowl.
HAM VS SOM live score
DUR 47/1 (5.5 ov)
LEI
LIVE
Durham Jets won the toss and elected to bat.
DUR VS LEI live score
| Today, 06:00 PM
Derbyshire
Northamptonshire
Derbyshire Falcons won the toss and elected to bat.
DBY VS NOR live score
| Tomorrow, 03:30 PM
Worcestershire
Derbyshire
WOR VS DBY preview
| Tomorrow, 05:30 PM
Surrey
Sussex
SRY VS SSX preview
| Tomorrow, 05:30 PM
Gloucestershire
Middlesex
GLO VS MSX preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us