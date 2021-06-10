Vitality Blast 2021: How did the international stars fare on Day 1 of the league?

The first day of the Vitality Blast 2021 saw some nail-biting encounters. A few international stars guided their team home with a victory while others failed miserably.

On that note, let's take a look at how the international stars fared on Day 1 of the Vitality Blast 2021.

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

Liam Livingstone scored an unbeaten 94 for Lancashire Lightning in Match 1 of Vitality Blast 2021

Lancashire all-rounder Liam Livingstone picked up one wicket for 22 runs in his club's season opener as he dismissed Derbyshire skipper Billy Godleman for a duck.

Livingstone opened the inning for his club and remained unbeaten with 94 runs off 58 balls that included 10 fours and two sixes.

Finn Allen (Lancashire)

Allen opened the batting alongside Liam Livingstone on Day 1 of the Vitality Blast 2021. The Kiwi scored a crucial 29 runs off 13 deliveries for his side. On the field, he took one catch as well to dismiss Alex Hughes.

Jos Buttler (Lancashire)

England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler played a slow innings to ensure the team won the game smoothly. He didn't want to lose his wicket and put his team under pressure, so he scored a patient 30 runs from 28 balls at a strike rate of 107.14

Dane Vilas (Lancashire)

South African wicket-keeper Dane Vilas scored 15 runs from 15 balls. The Lancashire skipper made a solitary boundary during his time in the middle.

Moeen Ali (Worcestershire)

Moeen Ali picked up two wickets on Day 1 of the Vitality Blast 2021

Worcestershire skipper Moeen Ali was cleaned up by Nottinghamshire's Matt Carter after scoring six runs. Moeen was exceptional with the ball though, picking up two wickets (Ben Duckett and Tom Moores) for just 15 runs from his four-over spell.

Ben Dwarshuis (Worcestershire)

Ben proved to be a costly bowler for Worcestershire in their Vitality Blast 2021 season opener against Nottinghamshire. He conceded 38 runs from three overs with an economy of 12.60 per over.

Ish Sodhi (Worcestershire)

New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi picked up the most crucial wicket of the match when he removed Joe Clarke, who was on fire. His figure after four overs was 1/27.

Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire)

Hales amassed 31 runs off 18 balls, which included 2 fours and 3 sixes. He played at a strike rate of 172.22. His quickfire knock at the start helped his side tie the game with Worcestershire.

Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)

Duckett managed to score only six runs before being trapped leg before wicket by Moeen Ali. He had a disastrous season opener in the Vitality Blast 2021.

Samit Patel (Nottinghamshire)

Samit Patel bowled three overs for Nottinghamshire in their season opener against Worcestershire. He went wicketless on Day 1 of the Vitality Blast 2021. With the bat, he scored 12 runs off 15 balls before losing his wicket after failing to get back to his crease in time.

Tom Banton (Somerset)

Banton opened the innings for Surrey and scored 18 runs from eight balls. He played at a strike rate of over 200.00.

Roelof van der Merwe (Somerset)

van der Merwe was bowled out for a duck and went a bit costly for 35 runs from four overs.

Marchant de Lange (Somerset)

de Lange was trapped leg before wicket and had to walk back to the pavilion after scoring 18 runs off 7 balls. With the ball, he picked up three wickets, including James Neesham, Ryan ten Doeschate and Simon Harmer.

Ryan ten Doeschate (Essex)

ten Doeschate scored 26 runs from 21 balls at a strike rate of 123.81 on Day 1 of Vitality Blast 2021.

James Neesham (Essex)

James Neesham was bad with the ball as he went for 39 runs from 18 deliveries. He covered up for that with his excellent knock of 53 runs from 25 balls. He hit 7 boundaries and a couple of maximums.

Simon Harmer (Essex)

Essex captain Simon Harmer picked up the wicket of Somerset skipper Tom Abell. Ha also contributed 16 runs with the bat for his side.

Joe Denly (Kent)

Joe Denly scored 44 runs on the opening day of Vitality Blast 2021

Kent opener Joe Denly amassed 44 runs in 23 balls at a strike rate of 191.30. Denly belted six boundaries and a couple of sixes during his innings.

James Vicne (Hampshire)

Hampshire skipper James Vince led his side from the front with 34 runs from 30 balls. However, his side fell short by 38 runs.

D'Arcy Short (Hampshire)

Australian player Short opened the batting for Hampshire alongside skipper Vince. He managed to score 29 runs from 19 balls. With the ball, he conceded 29 runs in just two overs with an economy of 14.50.

Liam Dawson (Hampshire)

Dawson picked up 1/28 with the ball and scored 9 runs with the bat in his club's season opener in Vitality Blast 2021.

