Vitality Blast 2021: How did the international stars fare on Day 6 of the league?

Only one match was held on the sixth day of the Vitality Blast 2021. The game between Surrey and Glamorgan saw a few international stars in action.

The players put in their best efforts to help their side emerge victorious at Kennington Oval in London.

On that note, let's take a look at how the top players fared on Day 6 of the Vitality Blast 2021.

Glamorgan v Essex Eagles - Vitality Blast

Australian batsman Marnus Labuchange continued his fine run in the ongoing edition of the Vitality Blast. He amassed 74 runs off 51 balls, a knock that included eight fours and a six.

However, his knock went in vain as his side lost the game to Surrey by five wickets.

With the ball, he picked up two wickets for 31 runs, including the likes of Jason Roy and Jamie Overton.

South African player Colin Ingram failed yet again as he was dismissed for a mere four runs.

Timm van der Gugten (Glamorgan)

The Dutch bowler conceded 22 runs from 2.2 overs during his club's previous Vitality Blast fixture against Surrey. The 30-year-old remained wicketless in Glamorgan's previous encounter.

Jason Roy (Surrey)

Surrey opening batsman Jason Roy led his side from the front with a 64-run knock of 35 balls. He belted eight fours and three sixes during his time in the middle.

His knock came in handy for his side as they chased down the target with five wickets in hand and 10 balls to spare.

Surrey v Hampshire - Second XI T20

Sam Curran failed with the bat after an excellent performance in his club's previous match. The Englishmen got to bowl only two overs last night and picked up the wicket of Glamorgan opener David Lloyd.

Sam's older brother, Tom Curran, finished his four-overs spell with figures of 1/33. He was also involved in a run-out, which led to the dismissal of Kiran Carlson.

Surrey skipper Batty bowled three overs and conceded 16 runs for no loss. He failed to pick up a wicket but was economical during his spell in the recently concluded Vitality Blast 2021.

