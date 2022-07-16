Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Lancashire vs Hampshire, Final: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

England’s premier domestic T20 tournament, the T20 Blast, has reached its climax. Lancashire and Hampshire will face each other in the grand final of the competition. The two teams defeated Yorkshire and Somerset respectively to reach their first final in a long time. While Lancashire have made it to the title clash for the first time since 2015, Hampshire are in the final after 2012.

Lancashire stood second in the points table of North Group in the league stage, winning eight out of 14 matches with 18 points to their name. They were unbeaten in their first seven matches, tying the first game and then winning six games on the trot. However, they lost their way in the second half before making it to the knockouts with three consecutive wins.

Hampshire were the fourth team from the South Group to qualify for the semi-finals. They finished on 18 points with nine wins and five losses from 14 games. However, they have been on a roll in their last few matches. Hampshire have won their last six matches on the trot and will be high on confidence going into the summit clash.

Lancashire vs Hampshire Match Details

Match: Lancashire vs Hampshire, Final, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: July 16, 2022; 11:15 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Lancashire vs Hampshire Pitch Report

The surface at Edgbaston has held up well after hosting two back-to-back matches. In the first semi-final, the 200-run mark was breached while the second knockout game saw the team batting first score 190 runs. Expect this encounter to be a blockbuster and close affair as well.

Lancashire vs Hampshire Weather Forecast

The weather has held up well in Birmingham for finals day. There is no chance of rain during the match time and the spectators will get to witness the entire 40 overs of action.

Lancashire vs Hampshire Probable XIs

Lancashire

Dane Vilas and Keaton Jennings scored fifties in the mammoth 205-run chase in the first semi-final. Philip Salt also played a crucial role in the chase, smashing a 15-ball 36. They would need their bowlers to be a bit smart and economical in this encounter as they went for plenty bowling first. Expect Lancashire to field an unchanged XI.

Probable XI

Philip Salt (WK), Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas (C), Tim David, Luke Wells, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson

Hampshire

Hampshire did well to defend 190 runs against Somerset in the previous game. Some excellent bowling from James Fuller and Liam Dawson who pulled things back in the middle overs for them. Tom Prest was the star with the bat for them, scoring 64 runs, while the rest of the line-up also contributed enough to post 190. Hampshire, too, are unlikely to make any changes to their playing XI.

Probable XI

Ben McDermott (WK), James Vince (C), Tom Prest, Joe Weatherley, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Chris Wood, Mason Crane, Bradley Wheal

Lancashire vs Hampshire Match Prediction

It is tough to predict the winner of this game as both teams have winning momentum on their side. They are on a roll as well with Lancashire winning their last four matches while Hampshire are on a six-match winning streak.

However, Hampshire seem to have a bit of an edge as they have defended totals on five out of the last six occasions. Lancashire have only chased to win their last four games and if they are to bat first, it could turn out to be a tough ask for them.

Match Prediction: Hampshire are expected to win the T20 Blast.

Lancashire vs Hampshire Broadcast Details and Channel list

TV - NA

Live Streaming - Fancode